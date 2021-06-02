TinCaps beat Cedar Rapids, 6-1, after rain delay

A 72-minute rain delay at the start of the game did not keep the TinCaps from evening the series behind a solid start from Anderson Espinoza, good bullpen work and timely hitting in a 6-1 victory at Parkview Field.

How it Happened

The game did not get started until after 8:15 p.m., but that did not stop Espinoza from quickly getting into a rhythm. The 23-year-old right-hander, the top prospect on the Fort Wayne roster, mowed down the Kernels in his one trip through the batting order, retiring all nine hitters he faced and commanding all of his pitches.

Espinoza got strikeouts on a 97 mph fastball painted on the inside corner, an 87 mph slider that broke sharply down and away from a right-handed hitter and an 89 mph backdoor slider that cut the inside corner. He also flashed a sharp-breaking curveball. Most encouragingly, Espinoza touched 98 mph with his fastball three times, the hardest he has thrown this season, and sat at 96 mph. It was a far cry from his last start in Parkview Field, where he sat 93-94 mph and topped out at 95 with a flat slider that got knocked around. His command wasn't perfect – he missed more than a few fastballs high to the arm side – but he threw enough strikes to get outs and there was very little hard contact.

The TinCaps offense gave its dominant starter some support in the third inning, helped along by a pair of Cedar Rapids errors. The uprising started when Tirso Ornelas grounded sharply up the middle and shortstop Wander Javier couldn't handle the ball. Two batters later, Ethan Skender chopped a grounder straight down the third-base line that rolled into the corner for a double. Ornelas chugged around the bases for the game's first run.

That might have been all the TinCaps got, especially after Kelvin Melean struck out, but with the ball in the dirt on Melean's whiff, catcher Alex Isola threw the ball wildly down the right-field line and Melean reached second. Reinaldo Ilarraza made that miscue hurt with a flare into right that scored Skender to make it 2-0. The TinCaps then stole a third run with some creative baserunning. With runners on the corners, Ilarraza broke for second. The throw beat him, but he ended up in a rundown and that gave Skender an opportunity to dash home with the third run of the inning. For a Fort Wayne team that struck out 13 times Tuesday, it was a clinic in what can happen when the ball is put in play.

After Espinoza exited, the three-run lead was turned over to a TinCaps bullpen that had been beyond shaky recently. First out of the bullpen was Edwuin Bencomo and the right-hander continued his excellent start to the season, pitching three important innings and giving up only one run to maintain the lead. Bencomo kept the TinCaps' perfect game going into the fifth and the team's no-hitter only ended when a bouncing ball to the right side off the tall right-hander bounce off the glove of first baseman Seamus Curran as he ranged to his right and was ruled an infield hit.

The TinCaps put the game away in the sixth with a two-out rally. Kelvin Melean got the ball rolling with a soft single to left and Ilarraza and Jawuan Harris walked to load the bases. That brought up catcher Jonny Homza and he ripped a base hit to the gap in right center. The ball was cut off in the gap and Homza slammed on the breaks after a big turn at first, but Harris sprinted on contact and scored all the way from first, making Homza's hit a rare three-run single and extending Fort Wayne's lead to 6-1.

Player of the Game: Anderson Espinoza

Espinoza pitched three innings for the first time since 2016 and has now thrown five consecutive scoreless frames after giving up five runs in 2/3 of an inning in his last start in Fort Wayne. The right-hander threw 38 pitches, 23 for strikes. He has three scoreless outings in four appearances this season.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps entered the game with the worst team ERA in High-A Central at 5.47, weighed down by the worst bullpen ERA in the league at 7.26. Tonight, Fort Wayne relievers gave up one run in six innings on two hits and five walks. ... The Kernels had just two hits in the game. ... Designated hitter Yorman Rodriguez played in his first game at Parkview Field since Opening Day on May 4 and just his fourth game this season. He missed significant time with what appeared to be a hamstring injury suffered in that first game. Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with a double and two stolen bases. ... Homza went 2 for 4 with a triple (his second of the season) and three RBI. ... Skender went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a walk. ... The Kernels came into the matchup leading the league in home runs with 28. ... Prior to the game, the Padres placed TinCaps outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton on the 7-Day Injured List. Williams-Sutton came out of Tuesday's game four innings after getting hit in the head with an off-speed pitch that left him somewhat wobbly. The Padres also promoted right-handed reliever Felix Minjarez from Low-A Lake Elsinore back to Fort Wayne. He pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings there after posting a 10.13 ERA in 10 2/3 innings with the TinCaps to start the season. Minjarez pitched tonight and tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. ... High-A Central RBI leader Agustin Ruiz was not in the lineup for Fort Wayne, serving the first game of a two-game suspension for his part in the altercation with the South Bend Cubs last week. Justin Lopez was also suspended and unavailable. Kelvin Melean returned from his suspension and scored twice.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in a six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send 24-year-old left-hander Ethan Elliott to the mound. Elliott is the High-A Central Pitcher of the Month for May after leading the league in strikeouts (38) and ranking second in ERA (1.46). He pitched five shutout innings last week in South Bend, giving up only two hits and striking out six. The Kernels' starter is TBA.

