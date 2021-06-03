Espinoza dominates, TinCaps even series

The TinCaps have the makings of a three-headed monster in their starting pitching rotation. Left-hander Ethan Elliott, the High-A Central Pitcher of the Month in May, and right-hander Matt Waldron have been terrific all season, ranking in the top 10 in the league in ERA and strikeouts.

Now, it appears that Fort Wayne's top prospect, right-hander Anderson Espinoza could be poised to join the ranks of the elite starters in the league and combine with Waldron and Elliott to give the TinCaps a formidable top of the rotation. Espinoza turned in his best start of the season in a 6-1 win against the Cedar Rapids Kernels tonight, pitching three perfect innings and striking out three. He threw all of his pitches for his strikes and, most encouragingly touched 98 mph with his fastball three times and was still hitting 97 mph in the third inning. His slider and curveball were sharp and he even fielded his position well with a nice play on a swinging bunt down the third-base line. Manager Anthony Contreras said there wasn't much more the team could have asked of the pitcher with the twice-surgically-repaired elbow. Now, the task is to get Espinoza to work up to full starts of five or six innings. Once he gets there, he might not be long for this league.

"The Padres organization will dictate how his progression is going to go," Contreras said. "He's excited to pitch more than just an inning or two and get his pitch count up a little higher. Any time you're dealing with a pitcher that's had injuries like him and is a high prospect, you're going to be cautious. They'll probably look to slowly extend him."

Combining a consistently-excellent Espinoza with Elliott and Waldron would give Fort Wayne three starters that can dominate any time out. Of course, the TinCaps' starting pitching has been very good much of the season, anyway. The problem has been the bullpen, which came into tonight with a 7.26 ERA, worst in High-A Central. Tonight, the relievers got the job done, with Edwuin Bencomo tossing three innings, Felix Minjarez throwing two scoreless frames and Carter Loewen working a scoreless ninth, striking out the final hitter of the game with a sharp-breaking power slider. Bencomo and Loewen have been excellent all year long, the TinCaps' only two consistent bullpen arms. Minjarez, however, struggled at the beginning of the year, pitching to a 10.13 ERA in 10 2/3 innings before being sent to Low-A Lake Elsinore. He seems to have worked something out there because he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings at the lower level and then struck out four in his two shutout frames tonight, his first appearance back in Fort Wayne. Contreras said the right-hander looked much more confident. If Minjarez can be a bridge on some nights from the starter to Loewen, the TinCaps will find it much easier to hold leads or stay in games in the later innings.

The game tonight began with a 72-minute rain delay, but the TinCaps scored three times in the second inning and never relinquished the lead, putting the game away with a three-run single from catcher Jonny Homza in the sixth. The runs in the second marked the first time in 10 games, since May 6, that Fort Wayne had scored first in a contest at Parkview Field. The TinCaps managed 10 hits, but they also struck out 15 times, running their total to 28 whiffs in the series. Contreras is emphasizing putting the bat on the ball more often.

"We're striking out way too much," the fifth-year TinCaps manager said. "The ability to put the ball in play has been a struggle for us. You look at 15 strikeouts and unless our pitching does what they did, it's tough to win ballgames when you strike out like that. That's a constant work in progress is being ready for the fastball. It's hard to speak for the players and what they're thinking, but what it looks like in my view is that we're doubting a little what they're going to throw to us. We have to a mindset that is consistent with sitting on the fastball. We take a lot of fastballs in the zone."

It doesn't help Fort Wayne's offense that outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, who is leading the team with a .968 OPS, was diagnosed with a concussion today and is on the 7-Day Injured List. High-A Central RBI leader Agustin Ruiz also served the first game of a two-game suspension tonight for his role in the altercation with the South Bend Cubs last week, so the TinCaps were without their two best hitters. Justin Lopez was also unavailable and he and Ruiz will be out one more game Thursday before being eligible to return to the lineup Friday.

