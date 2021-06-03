Pregame: TinCaps (11-14) vs. Cedar Rapids (11-15)

The TinCaps got a terrific start from right-hander Anderson Espinoza on Wednesday in a 6-1 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Espinoza went three perfect innings and struck out three while touching 98 mph with his fastball.

Tonight's starter cannot throw 98 mph, but if trends from the first month of the season hold, he'll pitch just as well and for longer than Espinoza did a day ago. On the mound tonight for the TinCaps is 24-year-old left-hander Ethan Elliott, the High-A Central Pitcher of the Month for May, during which he posted a league-leading 38 strikeouts and a 1.46 ERA that was second on the circuit.

"It gives us confidence going into the day knowing we have a guy that's going to take the ball and hopefully be as consistent as he's been," manager Anthony Contreras said. "It's fun to watch him go to work. ... Our starters for the most part have done a good job of keeping us in ballgames and Elliott deserves all the credit for what he's done to this point and we look for him to keep shoving like he's been."

Elliott is coming off a start against the South Bend Cubs in which he pitched five shutout innings and gave up only two hits while striking out six. It was good enough to earn his first professional victory, after being dealt some hard-luck no decisions earlier in the year. The last time the southpaw pitched at Parkview Field, he gave up three home runs in his worst start of the season, so he'll have to be careful against a Kernels team that leads the league in homers with 28. The three-day run this week of Espinoza, Elliott and Matt Waldron (who also ranks in the top 10 in the league in ERA and strikeouts) is an opportunity for the TinCaps to make up some ground in the standings.

The Kernels will counter Elliott with 23-year-old right-hander Owen Griffith, a reliever making a spot start, his first of the season, after eight appearances out of the bullpen. Griffith has a 7.71 ERA in 11 2/3 innings this season, but he does have 15 strikeouts. The bad news is he's also given up 15 hits and walked seven. The former Clemson reliever is in his first action at full-season ball after getting drafted in 2019 and spending the rest of that season at the rookie level. He got aggressively promoted this season and he's still adjusting, so the TinCaps could have an opportunity with a pitching mismatch on paper tonight.

Unfortunately for Fort Wayne, the hosts will be without their two best hitters for the second consecutive game. Dwanya Williams-Sutton, the team leader in OPS at .968, is on the 7-Day Injured List after suffering a concussion when he got hit in the head by a pitch Tuesday, so he likely won't play the rest of this series. High-A Central RBI leader Agustin Ruiz will serve the second game of a two-game suspension tonight for his role in the altercation between the TinCaps and Cubs last week. Justin Lopez is also on the final game of his suspension, so the TinCaps will be back to nominally full strength (outside of Injured Listers Williams-Sutton, Mason Feole and Wen-Hua Sung) Friday. The good news is the TinCaps have first baseman Yorman Rodriguez back in the lineup for the second straight night, playing just his fifth game of the season after missing significant time with a hamstring injury. Rodriguez hit .359 in 62 games at two levels in the Blue Jays system in 2019 and went 3 for 4 Wednesday in his first game at Parkview Field since Opening Day. He could be a huge boost to this lineup going forward.

The biggest question mark for the TinCaps tonight is the bullpen. Fort Wayne used its two best relievers, Edwuin Bencomo and Carter Loewen, on Wednesday and nobody else has really pitched well out of the pen this year. If they get an early lead and Elliott is dealing, can the relievers close out the victory? The good news is that after rain delayed the start of Wednesday's game 72 minutes, it is clear and warm at Parkview Field tonight.

