TinCaps beat Cedar Rapids, 8-6, behind Elliott

A six-run fourth inning with only one hard-hit ball and another outstanding start for ace Ethan Elliott sent the TinCaps to a second straight win, 8-6 at Parkview Field tonight against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

How it Happened

The TinCaps got all the offense they would need in the fourth, thanks to a healthy dose of luck and a comedy of errors from the Kernels. The rally started when Kelvin Melean grounded slowly up the middle and second baseman Daniel Ozoria's rushed throw was wide of first, letting Melean reach. That was the start of a rough night for Ozoria. Pitcher Tyler Palm then hit Grant Little to put two on, bringing Jawuan Harris to the plate.

Harris had tried and failed to sacrifice bunt in the second inning, popping up instead. He fouled off his first two attempts in the fourth, but with two strikes he got the ball down and Palm fielded it. Palm's throw was somewhat nonchalant and that, combined with Harris's speed and hustle turned what should have been an easy out into a close play at first. Ozoria, covering first, rushed the catch and dropped the ball. As it bounced away, Melean rounded third and raced home. He used a creative slide to the outside to avoid the tag and score the go-ahead run putting the TinCaps ahead 2-1. Within a few pitches, a wild pitch had brought Little in to score and double the advantage.

Palm proceeded to walk Reinaldo Ilarraza to put two runners on again and a double steal – manager Anthony Contreras was putting the pressure on the beleaguered Cedar Rapids defense – moved them both into scoring position. With the infield drawn in, catcher Jonny Homza was jammed and broke his bat on a soft line drive up the middle. It was inches out of the reach of a diving Ozoria and into center for a two-run single and a 5-1 margin. Palm then hit Yorman Rodriguez, ending the big right-hander's night.

A new pitcher didn't change Cedar Rapids fortunes. Melvi Acosta got two outs, but designated hitter Kelvin Alarcon then skied a ball deep into the right-center gap. Center-fielder Michael Helman nearly got there, but his last-second leap saw the ball pop out of his glove and roll to the wall. Two more runs scored and Alarcon ended up on third with his first triple since July 2019. By the time the inning was over, the TinCaps had sent 10 hitters to the plate, only one of them had hit the ball hard and six runs had scored.

That was plenty of run support for Elliott, who continued his excellent start to the season. The 24-year-old lefty worked at a rapid pace, keeping the Kernels from getting comfortable in the box. He had all three of his primary pitches working: a fastball in the high-80s spotted exactly where he wanted it on most deliveries; a changeup in the low-80s that often darted away from right-handed batters almost like a screwball; and a curveball in the mid-70s with sharp 12-6 action. It was the repertoire that made Elliott the High-A Central Pitcher of the Month in May.

The TinCaps starter made only two mistakes, giving up solo home runs to third baseman Seth Gray, the slugger's fourth, and Helman, his fifth. The first homer, in the third, knotted the score at 1 after the TinCaps had taken the lead in the first on a Jonny Homza double and a Tirso Ornelas RBI single through the shift. After each homer, Elliott responded by striking out the next hitter and settling back into the rhythm that he enjoyed most of the night.

The late innings were mostly uneventful until the ninth. Austin Smith pitched two shutout innings out of the Fort Wayne bullpen to get the TinCaps to the final inning with an 8-2 lead, but then the drama began. Reliever Cody Tyler, who entered the game with a 15.43 ERA, gave up two singles and a walk to the first three hitters he faced and then saw left fielder Leobaldo Cabrera club a grand slam, Cabrera's second long ball of the season, to narrow the margin to 8-6.

That ended Tyler's night and brought in right-hander Sam Keating, who gave up a game-winning three-run homer Tuesday. Keating also entered with an ERA above 15, but he got two outs on his first two pitches and finished off the victory for his second career save.

Player of the Game: Ethan Elliott

The Fort Wayne starter tossed six innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out nine and walking one. He came into the game leading the league in strikeouts and ran his season total to 47 in 30 2/3 innings against only seven walks. Elliott's ERA actually rose to 1.76 (it had been 1.46 prior to his start, second in High-A Central), but he earned his second straight victory to improve to 2-1 after no wins in his first 16 pro starts.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps were without their two best hitters: Dwanya Williams-Sutton (team-leading .968 OPS) is on the injured list with a concussion and Agustin Ruiz (league-leading 21 RBI) served the second game of a two-game suspension for his role in the altercation with the South Bend Cubs last week. Infielder Justin Lopez was also serving the final game of his three-game suspension. ... The Kernels came into the matchup leading the league in home runs with 28 and now have 31 in 27 games. ... Elliott has given up six runs this season, all on solo home runs. ... The TinCaps forced Cedar Rapids starter Owen Griffith out of the game after one inning and 34 pitches. ... The Kernels made four errors, three from Ozoria. ... Three TinCaps batters were hit by pitches. ... Homza went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI, walk. He has a 10-game hitting streak and back-to-back multi-hit games. ... Ilarraza went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly, RBI, run scored, two walks, two stolen bases. ... Cedar Rapids reliever Palm is 6-foot-9. ... Tyler, who had a 3.27 ERA in 52 1/3 innings with Low-A Fort Wayne in 2019, has an 18.51 mark this season. ... The TinCaps came in with the worst bullpen ERA in the league at 6.95 and Fort Wayne relievers gave up four runs three innings.

What's Next?

These teams will be back in action Friday for the fourth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send 24-year-old right-hander Matt Waldron (2-1, 2.81 ERA) to the mound. The knuckleballer with a 94 mph fastball has given up three runs in 16 innings with 18 strikeouts in his last three starts. The Kernels will counter with fellow 24-year-old righty Jon Olsen (0-3, 4.61 ERA).

dsinn@jg.net