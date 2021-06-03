TinCaps take advantage of opportunities in victory

In the first two games of the TinCaps' series against Cedar Rapids, Fort Wayne struck out 28 times, leaving manager Anthony Contreras somewhat frustrated with his team's approach. He said after Wednesday's win that despite the victory, he felt like his team was letting too many fastballs in the zone get past it.

Tonight, the approach changed and Fort Wayne saw what can happen when the ball is put in play, even if it's not exactly hard contact. The TinCaps struck out just five times in an 8-6 victory, combined that with six walks and three hit-by-pitches and put relentless pressure on the Kernels' defense.

"It's been a focus of ours, before our games start, preaching putting the ball in play," Contreras said. "We're not going to swing early at stuff out of the zone and these guys did a good job of following the plan that (hitting coach) Jonathan Mathews put in today. It paid off, more walks than strikeouts, we'll take that every day and these guys did a great job of getting on base and creating opportunities."

The TinCaps demonstrated the importance of cutting down on strikeouts in the fourth, when they scored six runs with the benefits of only one hard-hit ball. None of the 10 Fort Wayne hitters that came to the plate in the inning fanned, two of them reached on errors and a third, Jonny Homza, muscled a broken-bat single up the middle for a pair of RBI. It was a clinic in how any contact makes life difficult for a defense.

Fort Wayne wasn't content simply to stay aggressive at the plate, however. The TinCaps took extra bases all night, stealing five bags and advancing on a multitude of Cedar Rapids wild pitches. In that six-run fourth, Kelvin Melean scored from second on a sacrifice bunt when the throw bounced a few steps away from the fielder covering the bag at first, Melean crossing the plate safely with the help of a creative slide for the go-ahead run. Contreras said taking the extra base has been an emphasis all season.

"It started in spring training," the fifth-year manager said. "Vinny Lopez, our baserunning coordinator, makes it a huge priority for us to take the extra 90 when we can. ... When you have guys like (Jawuan Harris, Reinaldo Ilarraza and Grant Little), guys that run the bases well, you're going to be able to take chances. At least, I'll be able to take chances and those guys make up for it with their speed."

Of course, the overall star of the game was left-hander Ethan Elliott, who turned in a quality start with six innings of two-run, four-hit ball and ran his league-leading strikeout total to 47 with nine tonight. Elliott's fastball command was good again, but it wasn't up to the excellent standard that he has enjoyed early in the season. No matter, he said, he just threw more changeups, because the Kernels couldn't touch those, either. He also kept Cedar Rapids off balance with an extremely quick pace, usually staring in at the hitter and ready to go as soon as he stepped into the batter's box.

"I just think having a good pace keeps me in tune with myself and it also doesn't give the hitters a chance to think much," Elliott said. "I think it's an advantage in a lot of ways. I definitely think working quick, pounding the zone, getting the ball and just an attack mentality is something that I like to do."

The only blemish was the TinCaps' bullpen, as it has been often this season. Austin Smith pitched two scoreless innings, though he wasn't exactly sharp, walking two in the seventh before retiring the side in order in the eighth. Then in the ninth, Cody Tyler gave up a grand slam to narrow the margin to 8-6. Fortunately for Fort Wayne, right-hander Sam Keating came in and retired the first two hitters he faced on two pitches and then struck out the final batter of the game to earn his second career save.

It's a mark of how rough the go has been for the TinCaps' bullpen that Fort Wayne pitched two relievers in the ninth inning who entered the game with ERAs greater than 15, but Keating's outing was undeniably good news for the TinCaps. The 22-year-old right-hander had given up runs in seven of his first eight appearances (all out of the bullpen) this season as he adjusts to a new arm slot that is nearly a side-arm delivery. He gave up a game-winning three-run homer in the ninth inning Tuesday, but he bounced back tonight and it's possible he has finally turned a corner after a rocky start to 2021.

"I think that's huge for his confidence," Contreras said of Keating's performance. "The new pitching delivery that he's doing now, the only way you can create confidence is getting on the mound and experimenting and feeling your way through it as much as you can and feeling comfortable with your mechanics. He's starting to get into compete mode. There's a transition mode when you're changing your delivery and it's finally hit him where he gets up on that mound and he's confident in that arm slot and he's able to go out there and compete."

Keating is an extremely important arm for a Fort Wayne bullpen that has gotten little out of anyone beyond Edwuin Bencomo and Carter Loewen (both of whom have been excellent this season). With Wen-Hua Sung and Mason Feole on the injured list, the TinCaps need someone else to step up and be a bridge from the excellent starting pitching to Loewen in the ninth. Keating and Felix Minjarez, who pitched two good innings Wednesday, have both put together stellar outings in the last few days after struggling early this season. If the TinCaps can figure out their bullpen, they could climb the standings quickly.

