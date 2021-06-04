Pregame: TinCaps (12-14) vs. Cedar Rapids (11-16)

The TinCaps have won two in a row and have climbed out of the cellar in the tightly-bunched High-A Central East Division, where only 4 1/2 games separate first place and last place. Fort Wayne has a chance as its second three-game winning streak of the season tonight when it takes on Cedar Rapids.

After getting dominant starts from right-hander Anderson Espinoza and left-hander Ethan Elliott on Wednesday and Thursday – both pitchers faced the minimum through three innings and they combined to give up two runs in nine innings with 12 strikeouts and four hits – the third member of the rotation's emerging three-headed monster takes the mound tonight. That would be 24-year-old right-hander Matt Waldron, who is eighth in the league in ERA at 2.81, sixth in WHIP (0.94) and 16th in strikeouts (27). Waldron has pitched at least five innings in four of his five starts this season, including the last three in a row, a stretch that has seen him throw 16 frames, give up only three runs and strike out 18 against two walks. He pitched a season-high six innings in his last outing and his fastball/knuckleball combination has gotten more befuddling for hitters seemingly with each start. It helps that the fastball, which has hit 94 mph in recent weeks, is a tick higher than the 90-91 mph it often sat earlier in the season.

Waldron going deep into the game would help a TinCaps bullpen that is still searching for answers after Cody Tyler did not record an out and gave up a grand slam in the ninth inning Thursday, turning a safe 8-2 lead into a nail-biting 8-6 finish. After he pitched a dominant ninth Wednesday and rested Thursday, it could be Carter Loewen Time in the late innings. Loewen, who already has four saves (third in the league), possesses a dominant fastball/slider combination and has 10 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

The Kernels will counter Waldron with 24-year-old right-hander Jon Olsen, who comes in 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA. He hasn't pitched more than four innings in a start this season and he has a 5.58 ERA in his last three starts, all losses. The former UCLA hurler has struggled with walks this season, posting nine in 13 2/3 innings and that could play right into the hands of the TinCaps, who had more walks than strikeouts in Thursday's win, refusing to swing at off-speed pitches out of the strike zone. For the second straight night, Fort Wayne has a clear advantage on the mound, at least on paper.

The TinCaps offense will also get a boost from the return of a couple of its power hitters: Agustin Ruiz and Justin Lopez. Thursday saw both of them complete suspensions for their role in the altercation with the South Bend Cubs last week and they were added back to the active roster this afternoon. Ruiz, who ranks second in the league in RBI with 21 and fifth in home runs with six, will play right and hit second, while Lopez will take shortstop and hit sixth. Fort Wayne's hottest hitter, Swiss Army knife Jonny Homza, owner of a 10-game hitting streak and back-to-back multi-hit games, is out of the lineup tonight, but it's possible he could get into the game late as a defensive replacement because he plays so many positions (catcher, first, short, third, outfield).

The TinCaps can clinch a split of the series with a win tonight, which would give them two chances to earn a series victory over the weekend. It's a second straight beautiful night at Parkview Field.

