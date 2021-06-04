TinCaps beat Cedar Rapids, 4-3, third straight win

The TinCaps overcome two separate deficits to win their third straight game over the Cedar Rapids Kernels, a 4-3 victory in front of 3,082 at Parkview Field tonight.

The TinCaps pushed across the winning run with some old-school small ball. The winning rally in the eighth began with a walk to Tirso Ornelas, making it the sixth time in the previous seven innings that Fort Wayne had the leadoff runner on. Speedy outfielder Jawuan Harris pinch-ran for Ornelas and Ethan Skender sacrificed him to second with a perfect bunt down the first-base line. Harris then moved himself up 90 feet with a steal of third that was so perfectly-time there was no throw. Second baseman Kelvin Melean then roped a line drive to center field, deep enough to bring Harris home with the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.

For most of the night, it felt like both teams were on the verge of breaking out a big inning and were never quite able to do so. Both teams hit multiple fly balls to the warning track, and the TinCaps put two runners on in the second, the fifth and the sixth, but only came away with two runs. Through the first seven innings, the teams were a combined 3 for 25 with runners in scoring position.

Trailing 2-0, Fort Wayne got its first tally in the fifth when catcher Adam Kerner grounded to short and Justin Lopez scored from third to cut the lead in half. The TinCaps put the first two runners on base for the second straight inning in the sixth and pushed across the tying run in bizarre fashion. With the runners still on first and second and two outs, Lopez bounced back up the middle. Pitcher Zach Featherstone deflected the ball and knocked it down, giving him a chance to scramble behind the mound and pick it up. He whirled and tried to nip Lopez at first, but the throw was wild, giving Agustin Ruiz, who had started the inning with a single to right, a chance to score all the way from second and knot the score at 2. It was another example of one of the themes of the series for Fort Wayne: put the ball in play, even without hard contact, and good outcomes will follow.

That lesson was driven home yet again in the seventh, helping the TinCaps tie the game again. The Kernels took the lead in the top half when reliever Felix Minjarez walked in a run. Minjarez, was intermittently excellent and struggling, flashing an outstanding changeup and a biting curveball, but also struggling to command the fastball and curve at times. The bases-loaded walk made it 3-2 with Jair Camargo coming to the plate, but Minjarez struck out the dangerous slugger with back-to-back terrific changeups to keep the score where it was.

Fort Wayne responded in the bottom half with some more timely contact. Luis Almanzar started the inning with a line drive into the gap in right-center that rolled to the wall and ended with Almanzar on third base with a triple. Two batters later, Reinaldo Ilarraza grounded softly to drawn-in second baseman Spencer Steer. Almanzar broke for home and Steer tried to cut him down there. He took an extra beat to get the ball out of his glove and then the throw was a touch high, giving Almanzar just enough time to slide in and get his hand on the outside corner of the bag and knot the score at 3, setting up the rally in the eighth.

TinCaps starter Matt Waldron took a few hitters to get settled in and by the time he did so, the Kernels had jumped in front. The right-hander went to three-ball counts on each of the first two hitters and gave up hits to two of the first three, putting runners on second and third before a Wander Javier RBI groundout brought in the night's first tally for a 1-0 Cedar Rapids lead.

Waldron bounced back from his tough start with three straight strikeouts, one on an 81 mph changeup, another on a 79 mph knuckleball and the third on a 93 mph fastball. The 24-year-old's night went like that throughout: some stretches of very good work, interspersed with flurries of offense from the Kernels. He did not have his best stuff, struggling to spot his fastball somewhat, so he pitched backwards, starting most hitters with off-speed pitches.

The Kernels picked up another run in the fourth when Jair Camargo ripped a double, scoring Javier, who had tripled to open the inning, just over the head of Ilarraza in center. But for the most part, Waldron limited the damage, grinding through five innings and giving up only the two tallies. He nearly surrendered a long ball in the fifth when Javier drove one to the wall with two on and two out, but Ilarraza went all the way back and got it. Waldron had his hands on his knees until the ball landed in Ilarraza's glove.

The Fort Wayne relievers came into the game with the worst ERA in High-A Central at 7.08. Tonight, however, they combined to throw four innings and surrender only one run, giving the TinCaps a chance to push their way in front. Minjarez pitched two innings, left-hander Sam Williams tossed a scoreless frame and right-hander Carter Loewen worked a shutdown ninth to earn his fifth save of the season and tie for the league lead. The TinCaps had given up seven runs in the ninth inning in the first three games of the series.

The TinCaps clinched at least a series split. They have not lost a series at home this season. They have won three in a row for the second time this season. ... Ruiz and shortstop Justin Lopez were activated off the suspended list prior to the game. They had been on the shelf for their role in the team's altercation with the South Bend Cubs last week. Ruiz came into the game second in the league in RBI (21) and fifth in home runs (six). He went 1 for 4 with a run scored. ... Waldron went five innings, struck out five, walked none and gave up six hits. ... Almanzar went 2 for 4 with a triple and run scored, his third multi-hit game in the last seven. ... The TinCaps went 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send 24-year-old right-hander Gabe Mosser (1-1, 4.03 ERA) to the mound. Mosser surrendered seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits in five innings in his last start, but tossed five shutout frames with only one hit in the appearance prior to that. Both games were against the South Bend Cubs.

The Kernels will counter Mosser with fellow 24-year-old right Andrew Cabezas (1-1, 3.12 ERA).

