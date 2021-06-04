TinCaps dash to third straight win

It's all about the extra base for the TinCaps.

Manager Anthony Contreras said Thursday that stealing an extra 90 feet whenever possible was a point of emphasis for the Padres minor-leaguers in spring training this year and that was on display again Friday, when Fort Wayne beat Cedar Rapids 4-3 at Parkview Field despite going just 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position. Sometimes, when the clutch hits aren't coming, a baserunner has to make a play. Twice in the late innings, the TinCaps did that.

With Fort Wayne trailing 3-2 in the sixth inning, Luis Almanzar reached third with a triple. The Cedar Rapids infield came in to try to cut off the tying run and Reinaldo Ilarraza grounded to second. Almanzar took off as soon as he saw the ball was past the pitcher and he slid in ahead of a high throw, getting his hand on the plate a split-second before the tag, to the consternation of Kernels catcher Jair Camargo.

Two innings later, with the game stilled deadlocked at 3, Jawuan Harris pinch-ran for Tirso Ornelas after a walk. He got to second on a sacrifice bunt and then stole third easily before Kelvin Melean drove him in with a sacrifice fly. The TinCaps don't win this game without aggressiveness on the basepaths.

"I think baserunning is the most fun (part of the game) for me," said Harris, who has six steals this season. "You get to show your agility, your speed and you can impact the game quickly. I take a lot of pride when I'm on the bases, getting into the pitcher's head, a lot of movement, trying to get them even the slightest tick off of focus, making them throw either a ball or leave one over the middle."

This was a tense game throughout and it felt like at some point, either team would come up with a big inning and put the game away. That never happened – the teams combined to go 3 for 27 with runners in scoring position – and the game was tight until the ninth inning, when closer Carter Loewen got a double play and a then strikeout to slam the door on Cedar Rapids' hopes of a comeback. The final pitch of the game was a 96 mph fastball from Loewen that blazed past first baseman Gabe Snyder and left Loewen pumping his fist as he earned his league-leading fifth save. The TinCaps quickly converged at the center of the diamond to celebrate the victory, an obviously happy bunch. This is a team that's playing with a renewed sense of confidence after a sixth victory in eight games.

"Those are the games we like to play in,” manager Anthony Contreras said of his team. “It’s tight, the crowd’s getting into it, everyone’s feeling the energy in the stadium. That’s what it’s all about. The more we play those types of games in that type of environment, the more comfortable they get when they get exposed to those situations. It's good for us to be in those tight games in the minor leagues because that's how you create that composure when things are getting tight and they're going to need that as they move up through the system."

Maybe the best news for the TinCaps is that they finally seem to have found some semi-consistent arms in the bullpen. The relievers gave up just one run in four innings today as Felix Minjarez, Sam Williams and Loewen combined to keep the score tight late. Minjarez's command was slightly iffy at times – he walked two in the seventh, including walking in a run – but his curveball and especially his changeup are both plus pitches and he can get outs at this level. Williams got two strikeouts with sliders darting down and in to right-handers and Loewen continues to have maybe the best stuff of any of the Fort Wayne relievers with his 95-97 mph fastball and power slider. Along with Edwuin Bencomo, maybe the best long reliever in the league so far this season, that's the makings of a decent bullpen, which is all the TinCaps need to go along with their very good starting pitching.

"We look to get the ball to Loewen when he's in position to get a save so he can just throw as hard as he can and get these guys out," Contreras said. "All we want to do is get to that eighth and ninth inning in position to do some damage and that's what the bullpen did for us today."

It's important to note as well that the crowd has been greater than 3,000 on back-to-back nights for the first time this season and Saturday, the first fireworks night of the season, is expected to have the largest crowd to date. Tonight was the first game at Parkview Field this year where it really felt like a normal mid-summer game and the competitiveness of the game kept the crowd engaged all night. It was a raucous atmosphere at the ballpark.

