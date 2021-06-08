Pregame: TinCaps (13-16) vs. Lake County (15-15)

The TinCaps are back after a day off Monday and tonight they start the back half of what will be the longest homestand in Parkview Field history (12 games) when it concludes Sunday.

Fort Wayne, which has split three straight series after winning one and losing one to start of the season, will tonight start a six-game set against the Lake County Captains, a Cleveland affiliate. These teams met for six games in Eastlake, Ohio, in mid-May and the Captains won five of those contests, the only series the TinCaps have lost this season.

The starter in the series-opener for Fort Wayne did not pitch the first time these teams faced off, sitting out for precautionary reasons. That would be right-hander Anderson Espinoza, the TinCaps' top prospect, who is coming off his best start since 2016: three perfect innings with three strikeouts against the Cedar Rapids Kernels last week. Espinoza hit 98 mph with his fastball, the hardest he has thrown since his return from back-to-back Tommy John surgeries that cost him four seasons on the mound. Espinoza has had three good starts and one no good, very bad one among his first four outings. In that last outing, his slider was biting, he was locating his fastball (mostly) and he showed why he was once the No. 2 pitching prospect in all of baseball. Throwing Espinoza tonight means that he is also slated to pitch Sunday and that Fort Wayne's three-headed monster at the top of the pitching rotation (Espinoza, Ethan Elliott and Matt Waldron) will combine to make four of the six starts this week. That's important after the Fort Wayne bullpen posted a 9.56 ERA in the series against the Kernels.

The Captains will counter Espinoza with 23-year-old right-hander Hunter Gaddis, a 6-foot-5 flamethrower in possession of a changeup that would be above-average in the major leagues right now, according to Fangraphs. Gaddis has touched 96 mph, but sits 90-93 and his changeup is around 80 mph with significant sinking action, making it difficult to hit when paired with his best heater. Gaddis hasn't been particularly successful this season, walking 11 in 17 2/3 innings, but easily his best start came against the TinCaps in May: five hitless, shutout innings with six strikeouts in which the only baserunner was a HBP. He's capable of doing that any time he pitches, but the consistency hasn't been there yet. The TinCaps are hoping it doesn't show up tonight.

The Fort Wayne offense that will try to solve Gaddis ranks 10th in the 12-team High-A Central in runs scored, but the lineup in the series-opener features two of the better hitters in the league: slugger Agustin Ruiz is 10th in the league in OPS at .886 and is in the top five in home runs and RBI, while catcher and leadoff hitter Jonny Homza is 14th in OPS (.860), leads the circuit in line drive rate and owns a 12-game hitting streak during which he has batted .340. The TinCaps are hoping center-fielder Jawuan Harris, who was red-hot to start the season but has three hits and 26 strikeouts in his last 40 at-bats, can turn his hitting around. He is batting ninth tonight.

After some forbidding clouds hovered over Fort Wayne this afternoon, the weather has cleared somewhat and there is plenty of blue sky to be seen. Espinoza's most recent start was delayed by 72 minutes because of rain, but it appears this one will get underway on time.

