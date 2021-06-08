TinCaps fall to Lake County, 8-3, third straight loss

Jonny Homza hit two home runs and Anderson Espinoza turned in another solid start, but the TinCaps lost the series-opener against the Lake County Captains 8-3 tonight at Parkview Field.

How it Happened

The game was tied at 2 entering the fifth inning, but it didn't stay that way for long. TinCaps reliever Edwuin Bencomo, who has been one of the best long relief pitchers in High-A Central this season, did not have his best stuff and was knocked around somewhat in the fourth before pitching out of the jam with the help of a pickoff.

Bencomo was hit hard again in the fifth and got some more help from his defense when Jawuan Harris made a sliding catch on a line drive in center for the first out of the inning. After that, however, the right-hander was not so lucky. A single and a walk put two runners on for catcher Bryan Lavastida and the backstop unloaded on a belt-high fastball over the middle of the plate, driving it off the facade in straightaway center for a game-turning three-run homer. Two batters later, left fielder George Valera hit one to nearly the same spot, bringing his team's lead to 6-2. It was the first home run of the season for Lavastida and Valera. Valera is a 20-year-old slugger who is among the top 60 prospects in baseball, per Fangraphs.

Bencomo came into the game with a 1.80 ERA, but became the latest Fort Wayne reliever to give up a flurry of runs. The TinCaps were likely hoping the right-hander would go at least 3-4 innings in a "piggyback" start behind Espinoza, but he only managed 2 2/3 laboring frames. That could cause some issues for the bullpen later in the week and makes it even more important that left-hander Ethan Elliott goes deep into the game Wednesday.

Much of the TinCaps offense tonight was provided by two hitters: catcher Homza and first baseman Seamus Curran. Homza came into the game as one of the hottest hitters in the league and if anything got even hotter. As the first TinCaps batter of the game, he ripped a line-drive home run to left that put Fort Wayne in front 1-0 before the crowd had even really settled into their seats. That long ball traveled "only" 368 feet, but Homza hit one much further in the fifth, launching a 422-foot moonshot to left-center that cleared the fence by plenty for his second homer of the night.

Curran continued his career resurgence that began after he was released in March following five seasons with the Baltimore Orioles organization. The big corner infielder roped a double that one-hopped the wall in right-center in the fourth, sending Agustin Ruiz home from third with the run that knotted the score at 2. The next time he hit, Curran launched a long fly ball the opposite way, missing a home run by about six inches. He settled for another two-bagger when the ball landed exactly on the yellow fenceline that denotes a homer and bounced back into play.

The TinCaps led through the early portion of the game thanks to Homza's first-inning home run and another impressive start from Espinoza, the TinCaps' top prospect. The 23-year-old right-hander retired the first five hitters he faced, running his total retired in a row to 14 before a walk broke the streak. Espinoza sat 96-97 mph with his fastball and hit 98 mph on more than a few occasions. After using a slider as his primary off-speed pitch in his first few starts, he focused much more heavily on his curveball tonight and threw some very good ones. To get out of a two-on, two-out jam in the second inning, Espinoza used the following sequence:

97 mph fastball (fouled off)

80 mph curveball (looking strike)

98 mph fastball, painted on the inside corner (looking strike)

Unfortunately for Espinoza, his fastball command wasn't exceptional and he not only walked two but also left several heaters over the middle of the plate. Despite the high velocity on those pitches, four of them turned into line drives to right field, three of which were hits. Two of those came after a walk in the third inning and brought in the tying for the Captains. Espinoza struck out the final hitter he faced, but was charged another run after leaving runners on second and third, one of whom scored against Bencomo.

Player of the Game: Jonny Homza

Homza went 2 for 4 with two solo home runs. He extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the longest streak by a TinCap this season and the third-longest active streak in the league. He is the second Fort Wayne player with a multi-home run game this season, following Agustin Ruiz's pair May 18.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps entered the game in last place in the High-A Central East Division, but were only three games out of first. ... Homza came into the game 14th in the league in OPS at .860 and leading the circuit in line drive rate. ... Ruiz entered the contest 10th in OPS at .866 and went 1 for 4 with a run scored. ... Espinoza pitched 2 1/3 innings, gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four. He threw a season-high 55 pitches. ... Curran went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. He is getting on base at a .413 clip in seven games with Fort Wayne. ... The TinCaps bullpen gave up six runs in 6 2/3 innings. It came in with the worst ERA in High-A Central, above 7. ... Jawuan Harris went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt. He came into the series 3 for 40 with 26 strikeouts since May 19. ... Tickets for the remainder of the TinCaps season will go on sale June 15 at 10 a.m., the team announced. Previously, tickets had only been available for games through Sunday. June 29 is the first game of the season where every seat at Parkview Field will be available for purchase. The TinCaps also announced that games July 9, July 23, Aug. 13, Aug. 27 and Sept. 10 will feature postgame fireworks.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send High-A Central Pitcher of the Month Ethan Elliott (2-1, 1.76 ERA) to the mound. Elliott has won his last two starts and is coming off an outing in which he pitched six innings, gave up two runs on four hits and struck out nine.

The Captains will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Xzavion Curry, who will be making his High-A debut after five starts at Low-A in which he went 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA and 38 strikeouts against four walks in 25 1/3 innings.

dsinn@jg.net