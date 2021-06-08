TinCaps struggling to solve Captains; tickets on sale June 15

The news off the field in TinCaps World was very good Tuesday. The team announced that, starting June 15, tickets for games the rest of the season will be on sale. In addition, as of June 29, when Fort Wayne returns from a 12-game road trip, every seat at Parkview Field will be available for purchase.

So far this year, the biggest crowd at the downtown stadium has been just more than 4,000, which came Saturday night against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Much bigger crowds than that could be in store by the end of June.

"It's definitely exciting," catcher Jonny Homza said of the prospect of larger crowds at the ballpark later in the season. "Before I came here, everyone told me it's an awesome place to play because they sell out and the fans are great. Now we're going to get to experience that for real."

Homza provided the bulk of the highlights for the TinCaps tonight, but there were fewer of those as Fort Wayne lost to the Lake County Captains 8-3 in the opener of a six-game series. The TinCaps have lost 6 of 7 to the Captains this season.

Homza, however, continued his torrid stretch, raising his batting average to .352 since May 22 with a 2-for-4 night that included the first multi-homer night of his pro career. The catcher went deep for the fourth and fifth times this season, including a lead-off blast in the first inning that gave Fort Wayne a brief 1-0 lead. The power explosion extended his hitting streak to 13 games, the third-longest active streak in the league.

"It starts with his process," manager Anthony Contreras said of Homza's hot stretch. "When he gets to the field, the kid's a true pro and he goes about his business the right way. You mix that with the talent that he has, good results are going to come. It's not a surprise, he's been swinging the bat well for the past couple of years, he's starting to understand what these (pitchers) are doing to him, taking good approaches at the plate and he's reaping the benefits of it now."

The TinCaps also got a big night from Seamus Curran, the big first baseman who is having a career resurgence after being cut by the Orioles organization in March. He's getting on base at a .413 clip in seven games with Fort Wayne and he went 3 for 4 tonight with a pair of doubles.

On the mound, Fort Wayne got another solid start from top prospect Anderson Espinoza, who struck out four in 2 1/3 innings. He did give up two runs on three hits, however, and also walked a pair. He went to his curveball more often tonight than he did in his first several starts this season, when he favored the slider as his primary breaking ball because he said he was missing some feel with the curve. The curveball is still an out pitch for him when he's locating it and he did so intermittently tonight, but he didn't quite have the command of it he would have liked and instead had to go with the fastball more than he wanted to, which gave the Captains chances to square up the 96-98 mph heat.

The book on Espinoza remains largely the same as it was in 2016, five years and two Tommy John surgeries ago: he has three essentially MLB-ready pitches and he can be a good MLB starter, provided two things happen: his elbow holds up and his command improves. The command hasn't been bad this year, but it has been inconsistent. That's the last piece standing between Espinoza and a likely promotion to Double-A, as long as he continues to stay healthy.

"It's good to see him throwing hard," Contreras said of Espinoza. "He's bouncing back from his outings, looking good, looking aggressive and that's all we can ask right now."

Unfortunately for the TinCaps, the bullpen bug bit them again tonight. Edwuin Bencomo was the main culprit, surrendering four runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss after entering the game with a 1.80 ERA. He had not given up a home run all season before giving up two within three batters in the fifth. The right-hander had been Fort Wayne's best reliever all year, but he didn't have it tonight and the TinCaps' bullpen went on to give up six runs in 6 2/3 innings overall.

The basic tenor of Fort Wayne's season has come into shape on this homestand: if the TinCaps can't figure out a way to get quality innings from their bullpen, they likely won't be a playoff team. It's really as simple as that because the offense is relatively dangerous and the starting pitching, defense and baserunning have all been good most of the season. As the team passes the season's quarter post (tonight was Game 30 of 120), there is reason for optimism, but the relief pitching needs to shape up quickly.

