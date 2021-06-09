TinCaps drop seventh of eight to Captains; Williams-Sutton returns

Dwanya Williams-Sutton led the Midwest League in on-base percentage when he was with the TinCaps in 2019, largely on the strength of a franchise-record 32 hit-by-pitches.

After being promoted to High-A this season, the outfielder has been even more productive at the plate, boasting a .968 OPS entering tonight's matchup that would be third in the league if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.

The 6-foot-5 outfielder had missed the previous six games with a concussion after getting hit in the head with a curveball June 1 against Cedar Rapids, but he loudly announced his return to the lineup tonight with a game-tying triple into the right-field corner in the sixth inning.

"I felt good at the plate today," Williams-Sutton said. "It's good to be back out there with the boys. ... Hopefully it can translate the rest of the season and no more injuries. Earlier today, when we were hitting on the field, (my timing) didn't feel that good, but we worked on some stuff, just trying to stay on top of the ball and be on time. It worked out tonight."

Unfortunately for the TinCaps, the outfielder's return was a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing loss. Fort Wayne fell 3-2, its fourth straight defeat and its seventh in eight games against the Captains. The TinCaps are above .500 against the rest of High-A Central, but can't quite seem to get over the hump against Lake County. Wednesday was a tight game throughout, but the visitors pushed the winning run across in the seventh with the help of an error by second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza. It was a somewhat tough error for Ilarraza because he had to range far to his right to keep the ball on the infield, but he had time to plant and throw and his throw was well wide of the bag.

Ilarraza had a very good night overall, going 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and two stolen bases, but the error became magnified when the TinCaps were unable to score in their final three trips to the plate. The 3-2 loss also wasted a rare good performance from the Fort Wayne bullpen, which went four innings and gave up one unearned run on just two hits to keep the hosts in the game. TinCaps relievers came into the game with an ERA in excess of 9 in the first seven games of the homestand. Right-hander Brandon Komar pitched three innings, gave up only one hit, retired the first five batters he faced and still took a hard-luck loss because the TinCaps couldn't get anything going in the late innings.

Despite the loss, it was encouraging to see the Fort Wayne bullpen keep the TinCaps in the game and give the offense a chance. Komar had suffered through three rough outings in his last four and his three-inning performance could be important not only for his confidence, but for the rest of the week: Komar ate innings and kept the rest of the Fort Wayne bullpen fresh.

"Any time we can get two guys to cover eight innings [starter Ethan Elliott pitched five frames], it's going to be huge for us going down the road in the series," manager Anthony Contreras said. "(Komar) pitched well enough to get the ground balls, obviously we have to clean up some stuff. There's some fine-tuning with things, controlling the running game, but for the most part he did his job."

Still, the fact remains that the TinCaps have dropped the first two in the series despite having two of their three best starting pitchers on the mound in those games. Right-hander Matt Waldron, who ranks sixth in High-A Central in ERA, will get the ball Thursday as the TinCaps try to avoid a season-high fifth consecutive defeat.

