TinCaps fall to Lake County, 3-2, fourth straight loss

The TinCaps suffered their fourth straight loss tonight, falling 3-2 to the Lake County Captains in the second game of a six-game series at Parkview Field despite a late comeback.

How it Happened

The TinCaps trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning of what had been, to that point, a sluggish performance for the Fort Wayne offense. Lake County starting pitcher Xzavion Curry, who was making his first start at High-A after going 3-0 with a 1.07 ERA in five starts at Low-A Lynchburg, brought his A-game to Parkview Field, giving up just two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings of work. The TinCaps put the first two runners on in the second with a Tirso Ornelas double and a walk, but Curry retired the next three hitters to work out of the jam.

The 22-year-oldright-hander exited after five innings, however, and the TinCaps jumped on Lake County reliever Jared Janczak. Janczak's first six pitches of the inning were balls and the TinCaps eventually put runners on the corners with nobody out. From there, they stole a run with baserunning. From first, Agustin Ruiz broke for second on a stolen base attempt. When the throw beat him, he retreated toward first and got in a rundown, giving Reinaldo Ilarraza a chance to race home from third with Fort Wayne's first run.

That play left the bases empty again, but the TinCaps weren't done. Seamus Curran followed by bouncing a ball up the middle that nicked the second base bag and eluded shortstop Jose Tena. Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit next and provided the big hit in the inning, whacking a triple deep into the right-field corner that scored Curran and knotted the score at 2. It was Williams-Sutton's first extra-base hit since May 20.

Fort Wayne reliever Brandon Komar had pitched a 1-2-3 sixth to keep the TinCaps within two runs and he retired the first two in the seventh after Fort Wayne had evened the score. He nearly made it six up and six down when No. 9 hitter Daniel Schneeman bounced softly to the right side. The ball was in the hole and second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza had to range far to his right to get it. He gloved it, but his throw was wide of first for a tough-luck error and the inning continued.

Schneeman immediately stole second and then right fielder Quentin Holmes grounded a single back through the middle that brought the go-ahead run home, putting Lake County in front 3-2.

TinCaps starter Ethan Elliott, the High-A Central Pitcher of the Month for May, kept his team in the game with five solid innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out five without a walk. His fastball command wasn't as good as it has been in some starts earlier in the season, but he utilized his changeup and curveball effectively to keep the Captains off balance. The curveball was particularly good, dropping into the mid-70s in velocity. Elliott left trailing 2-0, but Fort Wayne's sixth-inning rally let him off the hook for the loss.

Player of the Game: Quentin Holmes

The Lake County outfielder went 4 for 4 with four singles and a pair of RBI, including the game-winner in the seventh. It was his first career four-hit game and his first three-hit game since May 23, 2019. He was playing in just his fifth game of the season.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps entered the game in last place in the High-A Central East Division standings, but only 3 1/2 games out of first in the tightly-bunched division. ... Elliott came in second in the league in ERA at 1.76 and leading the league in strikeouts with 47. He left with a 2.02 mark and 52 whiffs. ... Elliott gave up a solo home run in the second inning to designated hitter Aaron Bracho. That was the seventh run the left-hander had given up, all on solo homers. He finally gave up a run that was not on a home run in the fifth, on an RBI single from Holmes. ... Fort Wayne catcher Jonny Homza went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts, ending his hitting streak at 13 games. It was the longest streak by a TinCap so far this season. ... Ruiz came into the game second in High-A Central in home runs (eight) and RBI (24). He went 1 for 4. ... The Fort Wayne bullpen came in with the worst ERA in High-A Central at more than 7. TinCaps relievers gave up one unearned run in four innings tonight. Komar pitched three innings without giving up an earned run, giving up only one hit and striking out one without a walk. ... Williams-Sutton was activated off the Injured List prior to the game after missing the previous six contests with a concussion suffered when he got hit in the head with a pitch June 1. His .968 OPS entering the game would be third in the league if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. ... Ilarraza went 2 for 3 with a double, a run scored and two stolen bases. It was his first multi-hit game since May 23.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send 24-year-old right-hander Matt Waldron (2-1, 2.93 ERA) to the mound. Waldron, who utilizes a knuckleball among his six-pitch mix, gave up two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in five innings in his most recent start. He's pitched at least five innings in four straight starts.

The Captains will counter with 22-year-old left-hander Logan Allen (3-0, 1.63 ERA), the High-A Central ERA leader. Allen was a second-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

