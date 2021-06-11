Pregame: TinCaps (14-18) vs. Lake County (17-16)

The TinCaps snapped a season-long four-game losing streak Thursday with one of the wilder wins in recent memory at Parkview Field, overcoming a dropped pop fly that should have been the last out of the game with a bloop ground-rule double in extra innings for a 5-4 triumph. It was just their second victory over the Lake County Captains in nine tries this season.

Fort Wayne will try to make it two in a row tonight and salvage a chance to win the series on the weekend. After sending its three best pitchers to the mound in the opening three games of the set, the home team will turn to struggling 25-year-old right-hander Gabe Mosser tonight. Mosser led the Midwest League in K/BB rate during his time in Fort Wayne in 2019, but the High-A level has not been quite as kind to him as Low-A was: he's 1-2 this season with a 4.33 ERA and just 24 strikeouts against nine walks in 27 innings. He's particularly struggled lately, putting up an 8.38 ERA in his last two starts, both losses. Mosser walked a season-high four in his most recent outing and earlier in the season gave up two runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings against Lake County.

Of course, no matter how well Mosser pitches, it won't matter if his defense doesn't back him up. All four of the Captains' runs Thursday, plus the game-winning run in Wednesday's TinCaps defeat, involved a defensive miscue of some kind, with the Grant Little dropped fly ball in the ninth just the most egregious of the mistakes. Manager Anthony Contreras said he didn't plan to "get on" his players about the defensive issues, insisting that they know what they need to fix. That's likely true and after so many mistakes Thursday, there could be an increased level of focus on that side of the ball this evening. Mosser is probably hoping that's the case.

The Captains will counter the TinCaps right-hander with 22-year-old right-hander Tanner Burns out of Auburn, the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He was the 2017 National High School Player of the Year and is 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA in his first pro season. Burns is the No. 20 prospect in the Cleveland farm system, according to Fangraphs, and has struck out 26 with just three walks in 23 2/3 innings. Burns hasn't walked more than one batter in any of his five starts this season, though Thursday's Captains pitcher, Logan Allen, hadn't walked more than two and the TinCaps drew four free passes against him. Here is how Fangraphs described tonight's Lake County hurler:

"I have him sitting 90-92 and touching 95 during the college season, then throwing about that hard in a single-inning Fall outing with Cleveland. Burns does have a tight slider in the 78-81 mph range; his curveball velocity band overlaps with the slider a bit but it has distinct shape. He also throws a mid-80s changeup with sink, but worked very, very heavily off the fastball in college."

The TinCaps' offense came alive in the late innings Thursday, putting runners in scoring position in the sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th and pushing across three runs in that seventh inning to chase Allen, who came in leading the league in ERA, from the game. If Fort Wayne can carry that momentum over, it could jump on Burns early and get back into the Lake County bullpen, which struggled Thursday.

