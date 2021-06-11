TinCaps fall to Lake County, 8-5, fifth loss in six games

The TinCaps were unable to build on their wild win Thursday, giving up four first inning runs before a late-inning rally fell short in an 8-5 defeat at Parkview Field tonight at the hands of the Lake County Captains.

How it Happened

After losing in extra innings Thursday, the Captains wasted no time grabbing the momentum back from the TinCaps to start tonight's contest. Quentin Holmes grounded the first pitch of the game up the middle for a single, promptly stole second and came around to score on a bloop single to put Lake County in front 1-0 three batters into the game. Holmes probably should have been out at second on the stolen base attempt, but shortstop Justin Lopez couldn't hang on to the throw.

The rest of the first inning was much the same way. Lake County pushed across four runs with a flurry of bloop hits, steals and close calls on the bases. Twice, Lopez thought the TinCaps had an out at second base (once on a single and once on a hit that Joe Naranjo stretched from a single into a double) and twice base umpire Kellen Martin called the runner safe. After the second call went against Fort Wayne, manager Anthony Contreras came out of the dugout and had a lengthy discussion with Martin. It seemed as though Contreras might hang around long enough to get ejected in order to try to motivate his team, but he eventually returned to the dugout. By the end of the inning, it was 4-0 Lake County and only one of the Captains' five hits had been hard-hit.

Fort Wayne starter Gabe Mosser labored through four innings, struggling to keep Lake County from extending its lead. The Captains added a run in the third on a bases-loaded walk and then Holmes continued his red-hot series with a long home run to left-center in the fourth, a two-run shot that made it 7-0. It was the eighth and final hit that Mosser surrendered in his third straight rough start.

The TinCaps put two runners on with fewer than two outs in the first and third, but a double play in the first and a pair of strikeouts in the third ended both of those threats. Lake County starter Tanner Burns tossed five shutout innings and retired the final eight hitters he faced, including three strikeouts.

Fort Wayne finally broke through in the sixth against reliever Kelen Rholl, who struggled to find the strike zone. Of the four batters Rholl faced, two of them were hit by pitches and a third walked. The fourth was a soft single from Reinaldo Ilarraza and the first TinCaps run came home on a back by the 25-year-old left-hander. That led to a pitching change and new pitcher Tim Herrin settled things down, getting Tirso Ornelas to ground into a run-scoring double play. Justin Lopez added an RBI single to make it 7-3, but that was all Fort Wayne could manage and its best chance to get back in the game went unfulfilled.

The TinCaps combined for five hits in the eighth and ninth, but were only able to push across two runs, striking out four times with runners in scoring position.

Player of the Game: Quentin Holmes

Holmes went 3 for 5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. The long ball was his first of the season and he is 7 for 9 in two games in this series after going 4 for 4 Wednesday.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps entered the game in last place in the High-A Central East Division, 4 1/2 games out of first. ... Fort Wayne is 2-8 against the Captains this season, 12-11 against everyone else. ... Agustin Ruiz came into the game fourth in the league in home runs (eight) and fifth in RBI (24). He went 1 for 3 with two walks. He flew out to the warning track to end the game while representing the tying run. Jonny Homza entered the contest sixth in the league in OPS at .893. He went 1 for 3 with a double, run scored, RBI, walk, hit by pitch and stolen base. ... Burns, the No. 20 prospect in the Cleveland farm system, gave up just one hit in his five innings. He struck out six, but the TinCaps did draw three walks from him, the first time in six starts he has walked more than one hitter. Burns has thrown 11 consecutive shutout innings. ... Fort Wayne reliever Cody Tyler had his best outing of the season, tossing three scoreless innings and giving up just one hit while striking out one. He came into the game with an 18.24 ERA. Fellow reliever Sam Keating came into the game with a 14.21 ERA and gave up no earned runs in two innings. The sidearmer struck out five of the seven hitters he faced. ... Ilarraza went 3 for 4 with a stolen base and two runs scored. He has two three-hit games this season. ... Mosser has a 10.53 ERA in his last three starts.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send 22-year-old right-hander Moises Lugo (0-1, 3.46 ERA) to the mound. Lugo gave up just one run in four innings on three hits in his last start, doubling his previous season-high with eight strikeouts. He also walked a season-high four.

Lake County's starter is to be determined.

