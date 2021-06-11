TinCaps rally, but come up short after rough start

The TinCaps rallied late and got a terrific performance from a bullpen that is showing signs of coming together after a rough start to the season, but they still lost 8-5 at Parkview Field tonight, falling for the fifth time in six games and eighth in 10 chances against the Lake County Captains.

The point of emphasis from manager Anthony Contreras after the game was the need to "limit the damage." He liked the way his team performed on the whole, but it's tough to win when you're down 7-0 after four innings. Starting pitcher Gabe Mosser was knocked around, giving up eight hits and walking a pair in four frames, though he got somewhat unlucky in the first inning, when he surrendered four runs on five hits, only one of which was anything more than a bloop.

Mosser, who led the Midwest League in K/BB rate in 2019 during his time with the TinCaps, now has a 10.53 ERA in his last three starts, making him really the only Fort Wayne starting pitcher that is struggling right now.

The final five innings were much more competitive for the TinCaps, especially the much-maligned bullpen. Cody Tyler and Sam Keating, who both came into the game with ERAs above 14, combined to throw five innings and give up just one hit and no earned runs. Keating struck out five of the seven hitters he faced, but he did surrender a key run in the top of the ninth on a walk, two wild pitches and a throwing error from the catcher. That made it an four-run deficit going to the ninth instead of three and it changed the calculus when the TinCaps rallied in the bottom half. Still, it was a very good performance from two pitchers who have not had much to celebrate yet this season.

"I'm happy for Cody, to do what he did, he's had a rough season up to this point," Contreras said. "I think it's a good confidence-builder for him to go three innings. Obviously, that helped our bullpen out tremendously. And Keating is getting confident with that new (sidearm) arm slot. It's good to see these guys coming around and being competitive."

After being a big part of the reason that the TinCaps lost four in a row earlier in the week, the Fort Wayne bullpen has given up just one earned run in 13 innings over the last three games, its best stretch in weeks. Relief pitching has been this team's Achilles' heel much of the season and if it can get even average work out of the bullpen that would be a significant boost going forward.

"That's something that's going to happen to every team, whether it's early, middle or late," Tyler said of the bullpen struggles. "But we're starting to get some confidence in ourselves and credit to Jonny (Homza) and Adam Kerner behind the plate; early in the season they've got a lot of stuff on their plate, so getting to know Jonny and Kerner better and them knowing us better as we go on, that's huge. I think we're starting to get into a bit of rhythm and we're going to roll with it."

The TinCaps' offense got into a rhythm in the late innings, after Captains starting pitcher Tanner Burns exited following five shutout frames. In the final four innings, the TinCaps pushed across five runs and touched three Lake County relievers for seven hits, a walk and two HBPs. Unfortunately for Fort Wayne, the only really big hit it got with runners in scoring position was Homza's double in the ninth that drove in a run and brought the tying run to the plate with one out. Reinaldo Ilarraza followed with a strikeout and Agustin Ruiz flew to the warning track to end the game.

That was a typical inning for the TinCaps tonight as they went 2 for 12 with six strikeouts with runners in scoring position. Situational hitting has been an issue for this team recently – Fort Wayne has had plenty of baserunners, but it hasn't been able to cash enough of them in. For the most part the TinCaps continued to have good at-bats despite falling behind 7-0, but they missed a chance for a really special comeback because they didn't get enough hits in big situations. Lake County left the door open, but the hosts couldn't take full advantage and left with another competitive but ultimately disappointing loss. They now must win both games this weekend to avoid losing a series at home for the first time this season.

dsinn@jg.net