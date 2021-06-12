Pregame: TinCaps (14-19) vs. Lake County (18-16)

The TinCaps have to win both games this weekend in order to avoid dropping their first series at home this season. The Lake County Captains have taken three of the first four in the six-game set, including an 8-5 triumph Friday despite a furious Fort Wayne rally in the late innings. The TinCaps trailed 7-0 after four frames and might have come all the way back had they not gone 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and struck out four times in such situations in the final two innings.

With a two-week road trip looming, manager Anthony Contreras wants his team to play solid baseball for the final two games of the longest homestand in TinCaps history.

"Starting pitching has been a strength for us, so hopefully these next two outings, we get two good starts," Contreras said. "Mix that with good defense and timely hitting and hopefully we finish out on a good note."

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Gabe Mosser struggled Friday, giving up seven runs on eight hits in four innings, but tonight's starter, 22-year-old right-hander Moises Lugo, has flashed some of the best stuff in High-A Central in recent starts. His fastball touched a season-high 96 mph in his last outing (it sat 93-94) and he mixes that with a changeup at 82-84 mph that darts down and in to right-handed hitters. Throw in a sharp slider and Lugo has three pitches he can throw for swings and misses. In his last start, against Cedar Rapids on Sunday, he struck out a season-high eight Kernels, doubling his previous best. Unfortunately for the TinCaps, he also walked four and has now walked seven in his last eight innings. He has arguably the best stuff on the staff this side of Anderson Espinoza (who will pitch Sunday), but he still struggles to command it. Lake County is a very good hitting team and punishes mistakes in the zone, no matter how hard they come in, as Espinoza found out Tuesday. Lugo will have to be at his best to keep the Captains off the board early.

The good news for Fort Wayne is Lugo doesn't need to go particularly deep in the game. The bullpen is relatively well-rested thanks to a pair of terrific efforts from left-hander Cody Tyler and right-hander Sam Keating, who combined to pitch five innings and give up one hit and only one unearned run Friday. Contreras said those performances "helped our bullpen out tremendously," giving everyone else a chance to rest and keeping them fresh for the weekend. We'll likely see long reliever Edwuin Bencomo first out of the bullpen tonight; he hasn't pitched since Tuesday, when he gave up four runs in 2 2/3 innings in his first really rough outing of the season. He'll be motivated to return to what was working during his excellent start to the season. After that it will be probably be right-hander Felix Minjarez, who went 3 2/3 innings Tuesday and gave up two runs on three hits including a home run.

Since Bencomo and Minjarez struggled Tuesday, the Fort Wayne bullpen, which had previously been a team weakness, has surrendered only one earned run in 13 innings. Both right-handers had been among the TinCaps' better relievers in recent weeks before Lake County got to them in the series-opener and they'll want to end the homestand with some momentum.

The Lake County starter is still to be announced and the TinCaps are hoping to get the bats going earlier than they have the last two nights, when they've combined for one run in the first five innings of each game. They've scored 10 times from the sixth inning on in those contests, but they'd fallen behind in both by that point. Getting an early lead in front of what is sure to be a large, excited crowd for only the second Saturday night game with increased capacity and fireworks this season could set the tone for the rest of the evening.

