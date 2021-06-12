TinCaps beat Lake County, 10-2, in front of largest crowd of season

The TinCaps took out some frustration on a Lake County Captains team that has had their number this season, winning 10-2 at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 4,331, the largest of the season to date.

How it Happened

With the big crowd on hand and ready to see some postgame fireworks, the TinCaps provided plenty in the game, as well. That started with the game's first batter: Lake County's Will Brennan. Fort Wayne starter Moises Lugo threw fastballs at 94, 95 and 96 mph in succession and struck out Brennan swinging on three pitches. He retired the side in order in the first and then turned the reigns over to the offense.

The Fort Wayne hitters provided plenty of excitement in the early going, as well. After Lake County pushed across four runs in the first inning Friday, the TinCaps took a page from that playbook. Red-hot Jonny Homza got the inning started with a line drive back through the middle for a single. That brought slugger Agustin Ruiz to the plate and after taking a strike he unloaded on a pitch on the inner third, launching it into the seats in right-center. The ball traveled 434 feet and jumped off his bat at 103 mph to put Fort Wayne ahead 2-0.

Lugo surrendered a run on a walk, a stolen base and a soft single in the second inning, but in the third, Fort Wayne broke the game open. With one out, Homza got the uprising started again with a walk and then Ruiz walked, as well. Williams-Sutton, the only hitter in the Fort Wayne lineup who can claim to be as hot as Homza, roped a single back through the middle to score the TinCaps third baseman and make it 3-1. Designated hitter Tirso Ornelas followed and lashed a sharp ground ball fair down the first-base line. He ended up on second with a two-run double.

Later in the inning, shortstop Justin Lopez hit a fly ball a mile high into right-center. The ball kept carrying and eventually landed inches above the yellow line in right-center that denotes a home run. It was Lopez's first home run at Parkview Field since Opening Day, May 4, and his third of the season. The Captains protested vociferously that the ball had not actually cleared the fence and manager Greg DiCenzo had a long discussion with base umpire Bobby Tassone. It was one of three calls that brought DiCenzo out of the dugout in the game, but he was not ejected. The long ball put Fort Wayne in front 7-1.

The five-run inning provided more than enough support for Lugo, who pitched into the fifth inning with a fastball-heavy repertoire. He touched 96 mph and all five of his strikeouts came on fastballs. He walked three, giving him 10 walks in his last three outings, but gave up very little hard contact against a good fastball-hitting team. He put the first two runners on in the fifth inning and was clearly laboring, with his fastball dipping into the low 90s, but he dug deep, got a strikeout with a 95 mph heater and then a pop-up to short on the final batter he faced. Reliever Felix Minjarez got a grounder to second to end the threat.

The TinCaps had the game well in hand in the late innings, but they had some extra fun in the seventh inning. The inning featured doubles from doubles-machine Ornelas, Luis Almanzar and Adam Kerner, as well as two throwing errors on the same play from the Captains as Fort Wayne continued to put pressure on the visiting defense. Ethan Skender came around to score after getting hit by a pitch and he belly-flopped across the wide-open plate in celebration.

Player of the Game: Tirso Ornelas

The designated hitter went 3 for 5 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. It was his first three-hit game since May 18 and his third game with multiple doubles this season. Ornelas now leads High-A Central in two-baggers with 14. It was his first game with three extra-base hits since May 24, 2018, which also came at Parkview Field.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps came into the game in last place in the High-A Central East Division, 5 1/2 games out of first. ... Fort Wayne has a chance to split the series with a win Sunday. ... The TinCaps are 12-11 against the rest of High-A Central, but 3-8 against the Captains. ... Williams-Sutton came into the game walking at a 25% rate, which would be the highest in High-A Central if he had enough at-bats to qualify. His 1.032 OPS would also lead the circuit. He went 1 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored. ... Homza entered the contest sixth in the league in OPS at .907. He went 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored and has at least one hit in 15 of his last 16 games. ... Fort Wayne relievers went 4 1/3 innings and gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts. The TinCaps bullpen, which came into the series with the highest ERA in High-A Central, has given up just two earned runs in 17 1/3 innings in the last four games. ... Kerner's seventh-inning double was his first extra-base hit since May 13. ... TinCaps reliever Brandon Komar pitched two perfect innings and struck out two. He has given up just one hit in five shutout frames in his last two outings.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 6.30 ERA) to the mound for his second start of the week. Espinoza, the TinCaps' top prospect, went 2 1/3 innings and struck out four in a Tuesday start against the Captains, but also gave up two runs on three hits and two walks. He hit 98 mph with his fastball in that start.

The Captains will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Mason Hickman (2-2, 2.95 ERA). Hickman is 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds.

