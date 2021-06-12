TinCaps put it all together in win over Captains

The TinCaps put together one of their best performances of the season to date tonight in front of the largest crowd Parkview Field has seen since the end of the 2019 campaign. By the time Ethan Skender joyously belly-flopped across the plate with Fort Wayne's ninth run in a 10-2 win over the Lake County Captains, the 4,331 fans were at full volume and it felt like summer in downtown Fort Wayne again.

The hosts carried over the strong hitting they displayed in the late innings of an 8-5 loss Friday and touched Lake County for 13 hits and four walks on the way to a second victory in three games. After losing three of the first four contests in the series, the TinCaps can earn a split of the six-game set and a split of the 12-game homestand with another triumph Sunday. The way the bats are going right now, that's far from out of the question.

"It's good, it's good to see guys find their barrels, guys contributing up and down the lineup," manager Anthony Contreras said. "Anytime you have these type of games, you want to be on this side of it, obviously. ... It's good to see a team effort like that."

The TinCaps got home runs from Agustin Ruiz (his ninth, a figure that ranks second in the league) and Justin Lopez (his first at Parkview Field since Opening Day on May 4) and three doubles from Tirso Ornelas, who now leads the league in two-baggers with 14. He's been hitting a lot of hard ground balls this season and two of the doubles were yanked down the first-base line, but the third was a shot into the opposite gap and his power remains obvious. If he can start putting a few more balls in the air, the 21-year-old will begin really living up to his prospect hype. Meanwhile, Jonny Homza had another ho-hum 2-for-3 night at the plate with a pair of walks, running his OPS to .937, fourth in High-A Central. He's hitting .344 since May 22.

The pitching was nearly as good tonight. Moises Lugo had what is becoming a typical start for him: a lot of fastballs at 95-96 mph, a bevy of strikeouts (5 in 4 2/3 innings), very little hard contact and a few too many walks for comfort. Lugo walked three tonight and has now issued 10 free passes in his last three starts. He has some of the best pure stuff on the team, but his inability to command his pitches on a consistent basis is holding him back somewhat. He also tends to fall in love with the fastball, despite possessing a solid changeup and curve.

"For me, I think the command needs to get a lot better," Contreras said of Lugo. "He throws a lot of pitches for 4 2/3 (innings). You get up into the 80 range [Lugo threw 75] in 4 2/3, for me, that's way too many pitches. He needs to learn to be more efficient. Spot the fastball. At some point, you can't just be chucking it up there because good hitters as you move up are going to start taking it and when you throw it over the plate, good hitters are going to be able to hit mid-90s fastballs.

"He's going to have to clean up that part of his game, but for tonight, pleased with him getting us to the fifth."

Then came the bullpen, which continued the excellent run it has been on in the last few days. Right-handers Felix Minjarez and Brandon Komar combined to give up only two hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings. Komar in particular was impressive, retiring all six batters he faced with a pair of strikeouts to earn the victory and improve to 2-2. The right-hander has thrown five shutout innings on this homestand given up just one hit in the process.

For most of the season so far, the TinCaps bullpen has been a weak spot, dragging down a pitching staff that has seen generally excellent work from the starters. Over the last four days, however, the Fort Wayne relievers have posted a 1.03 ERA in 17 1/3 innings and that's with top 30 Padres prospect Mason Feole, a talented left-hander, on the Injured List.

Unfortunately for Fort Wayne, the one reliever who had been steady all season, right-hander Edwuin Bencomo, might not be available for a little while. The long reliever had his worst outing of the season Tuesday and is now dealing with some forearm tightness, according to Contreras. That's not entirely surprising: Bencomo was checked by the TinCaps trainer during his outing Tuesday and remained in the game, but it's possible the issue goes back to that point. It's unclear if he'll need a stint on the Injured List, but he probably won't pitch Sunday, either. That leaves Fort Wayne's bullpen somewhat depleted, with Feole and Wen-Hua Sung on the IL already. Contreras will have some decisions to make, since starter Anderson Espinoza is unlikely to go more than three innings (four at most).

Still, it was a successful night all around for Fort Wayne. Outside of a rough outing for starter Gabe Mosser Friday and some defensive miscues Thursday, the TinCaps have played very well three nights in a row. They can close out the long homestand on a high note Sunday before heading out on a two-week road trip.

