Pregame: TinCaps (15-19) vs. Lake County (18-17)

The TinCaps put it all together Saturday. They combined an outstanding performance at the plate up and down the lineup with a good (if not perfect) start from Moises Lugo and another solid night from the suddenly-surging bullpen to beat the Lake County Captains 10-2 and move within one win of splitting the six-game series at Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne has now reached the final day of the longest homestand in the history of the downtown stadium, which will host its 12th game in the last 13 days this afternoon. The TinCaps are 5-6 on the homestand and 2-3 in the series against the Captains, hoping to end the long stretch at home with some momentum before they embark on the longest road trip in team history: 12 straight games away from Parkview Field.

On the mound as Fort Wayne tries to win for the third time in four games after dropping the first two to the Captains this week is 23-year-old right-hander Anderson Espinoza, the TinCaps' top prospect. Espinoza is starting twice in the same week for the first time this season and is coming off a season-high 55 pitches in his start Tuesday. The highly-touted flamethrower only got through 2 1/3 innings in that start, however, as Lake County got to him for three hits, two walks and two runs. He did strike out four and his fastball touched 97-98 mph on a regular basis, but all three of the hits he gave up were to left-handed hitters who pulled those high-velocity heaters into right field for singles. Lake County is a good fastball hitting team and Espinoza has the secondary pitches necessary to throw fewer fastballs if the situation calls for it. It does today and I wouldn't be surprised to see him throw a healthy dose of curveballs and changeups this afternoon. The righty's curveball was very good Tuesday and he didn't mix in the changeup too often, so Lake County probably hasn't much of it yet, except on video.

The issue for Fort Wayne is what to do once Espinoza exits. He hasn't pitched more than three innings this season as he recovers from back-to-back Tommy John surgeries, so it's likely the bullpen will have to work at least six innings today. Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo, the TinCaps' best long reliever, is likely out with some forearm tightness and might need an IL stint. Fellow long relievers Felix Minjarez and Brandon Komar each worked multiple innings Saturday, while Mason Feole and Wen-Hua Sung are both on the IL already. Carter Loewen hasn't pitched since Thursday, when he worked two innings to earn a victory, so he'll probably get the ninth if Fort Wayne is ahead, but the rest will have to be handled by some combination of Sam Williams, Sam Keating and Austin Smith. Cody Tyler is a possibility, but he pitched three innings Friday, so he's probably only available in an emergency.

The Fort Wayne bullpen has given up just two earned runs in 17 1/3 innings in the last four games, good for a 1.03 ERA. The going will be somewhat tougher this afternoon.

The Captains will counter Espinoza with 6-foot-6, 230-pound right-hander Mason Hickman. The 22-year-old is 2-2 with a 2.95 ERA that would rank ninth in High-A Central if he had enough innings to qualify. The TinCaps have already seen Hickman once this season and they didn't enjoy the experience: the big righty pitched five hitless, shutout innings May 16 against Fort Wayne, striking out seven. His fastball sits 89-91 mph, but he spots it well and he is still in his first professional season after getting drafted by Cleveland in the fifth round in 2020. Here's what Cleveland's director of amateur scouting, Scott Barnsby, had to say about Hickman when the team picked him:

"He can really pitch with his fastball and has an above-average feel for his curveball. He has an effective slider, feel for the changeup and like (fellow Captains starter) Logan Allen he really pounds the strike zone."

Hickman will likely make life difficult for the TinCaps, but the offense is on a roll right now, having scored 15 runs in the last 12 innings at the plate. Jonny Homza continues to rake and is now up to fourth in the league in OPS, while Dwanya Williams-Sutton possesses a .970 OPS that would rank third. Both of them turned in clutch hits Saturday, as did just about everyone in the lineup. One hitter to watch is Tirso Ornelas, who had three doubles Saturday: if he starts to find his power, this lineup will get legitimately dangerous.

It's a beautiful Sunday afternoon for baseball as the TinCaps wrap up a grueling homestand. They're one win from coming out even.

