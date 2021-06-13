TinCaps bats, bullpen earn series split

There's a scene in the 1989 film "Major League" in which a previously moribund Cleveland team begins to turn its season around. At the end of one victory, manager Lou Brown turns to one of his coaches and triumphantly proclaims: "Starting to come together, Pepper, starting to come together."

After three wins in their last four games against a team that had previously had their number, back-to-back terrific offensive performances and a string of solid outings from a suddenly-surging bullpen, it feels like the TinCaps might be at that kind of point in their season. It doesn't hurt that Sunday's 7-6 win over the Lake County Captains came on a perfect, cloudless day with another enthusiastic crowd of more than 3,000.

"When we went to Lake County, we lost five out of six to that team," Ethan Skender said. "It felt really good to bounce back and win the last two in the series, against a really solid team with really good players. It just shows how good we can play when we play to our full abilities. This is a really special team we have here and I think we're going to get hot pretty soon."

Fort Wayne's bats have already been hot the last few days. After Captains starter Tanner Burns pitched five shutout innings Friday, the TinCaps scored 21 runs in their next 14 innings, including a six-run rally in the second inning today that featured four straight two-out RBI hits (and nearly a fifth – the inning finally ended when Skender hit a bullet to center field that almost got over Will Brennan's head). Tirso Ornelas is hitting with power to all fields, Jonny Homza has been one of the best hitters in the league, Seamus Curran has been an excellent addition and the TinCaps pounded a season-high 16 hits this afternoon with two of their best hitters, Dwanya Williams-Sutton and Agustin Ruiz, getting the day off.

"Guys are starting to put it all together," manager Anthony Contreras said of his team's performance at the plate. "There are always going to be some guys that have to iron some things out, but that's baseball, these guys are doing a good job of stringing at-bats together and creating some momentum and that's what wins ballgames."

Skender in particular is one player who has shown signs of turning his season around in recent days. He had a great year in Fort Wayne in 2019, hitting .275 with a .347 OBP, but he said he was pressing at the start of this year. It took a conversation with his father, who visited Fort Wayne this week to see Skender play, to help him relax. In the last three games, the 24-year-old has six hits, including a 3-for-4 performance today.

"Today was one of the first days I felt really good at the plate," the infielder said. "I tried to simplify things. I've been putting a little pressure on myself, a little stress. But this is a fun game and I just went out there and my mindset today was just to go have fun. I haven't been doing that lately, I've been putting a lot of pressure on myself and it's not fun when I play that way, it's not fun when anyone plays that way. I just went out and had fun, stayed confident and good things happened today."

One of the few parts of the game today that was not entirely positive was the performance of starting pitcher Anderson Espinoza. The TinCaps' top prospect was hit hard, giving up a home run and a triple in the third inning and surrendering four runs all told in three frames with only one strikeout. His velocity was down a tick from where it usually is (he topped out mostly at 96 mph with one pitch at 97) and his command of all of his pitches was shaky at best. That latter piece is still where he has the most room to improve as he works his way back from two Tommy John surgeries.

"It's obviously not the best we've seen of Espi, he'll be the first one to say that," Contreras said. "The command has to be better, understanding what his pitches are doing and then how he's going to attack these hitters. ... He's going to have locate his fastball and he knows that. He has to tighten some things up."

Thus ends the longest homestand in Fort Wayne history, during which the TinCaps went 6-6 and split both of their series. They've now split four series in a row, which is good enough to stay within striking distance in the tightly-packed High-A Central East Division. Fort Wayne had fallen as many as 5 1/2 games out of first, but picked up two games on first-place Dayton this weekend to creep back within 3 1/2. The 'Caps will now play six games against those Dragons starting Tuesday, with a chance to really move up in the standings. They'll follow that with six more in South Bend, making it a 12-game road trip, also the longest in Fort Wayne history.

"We've had road trips already, so these guys know the routine of being on the road," Contreras said. "I think they enjoy being on the road, I've always been one to favor (road trips), you get to sleep in a little bit longer, get to the ballpark a little bit later. ... It's about taking what momentum we have here at home and applying it on the road in Dayton and South Bend."

dsinn@jg.net