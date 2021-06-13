TinCaps beat Captains, 7-6, split series

The TinCaps won for the third time in four games, pushing across the winning run in the eighth inning today to triumph 7-6 and earn a split of the six-game series against the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field.

How it Happened

The score was deadlocked at 6 in the bottom of the eighth, but Fort Wayne manufactured a run with some hustle. Reinaldo Ilarraza led off and bounced a broken-bat grounder to the right side. He sprinted out of the box and beat the throw from short by a hair. Within two pitches, he had stolen second to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Tirso Ornelas did his job, rolling over a grounder to first to move Ilarraza to third and force the infield to come in.

First baseman Yorman Rodriguez took advantage of the drawn-in defense with a bouncer up the middle that snuck through for a go-ahead single. It would have been a routine grounder against a normally-positioned defense, but it pushed Fort Wayne in front 7-6.

The top of the ninth was not without drama. Quentin Holmes reached on an infield single, his ninth hit of the series, and promptly tried to steal second. Catcher Jonny Homza's throw was to the third-base side of the bag, but it was strong enough that shortstop Justin Lopez was able to dive across and put the tag on for a highlight-reel caught stealing. A 4-6-3 double play sealed the victory.

The TinCaps' offensive explosion that began in the late innings Friday and continued all night Saturday carried over into the early innings this afternoon. Against big right-hander Mason Hickman, who had dominated against Fort Wayne in a start May 16, the TinCaps loaded the bases in the first inning, but were unable to score.

They didn't let their chance get away in the second inning. Ethan Skender got the inning started with a single and then stole second, one pitch after taking a pickoff throw in the ribs and needing some time to recover. Two batters later, Thursday night's near-goat, Grant Little, grounded a single back through the middle, scoring Skender and knotting the score at 1 after the TinCaps had fallen behind in the top half. Jonny Homza stayed red-hot with another single to put on, but Reinaldo Ilarraza struck out for the second out and it seemed as though Fort Wayne fail to put a crooked number up.

Instead, the TinCaps put together one of their best stretches of the season at the plate. The next five hitters in a row hit the ball hard, including RBI hits for Ornelas, Rodriguez, Seamus Curran (missing a home run by a few feet) and Justin Lopez. The final out of the inning finally came when Skender roped a line drive to center, but right at outfielder Will Brennan. By the time the dust settled, the TinCaps had pushed across six runs and led 6-1. After the second inning, Fort Wayne had scored 21 runs in its previous 14 times at bat, an average of 1.5 per inning.

It looked as though Fort Wayne might roll to victory, but the Captains weren't ready to throw in the towel on the final game of their road trip. TinCaps starter Anderson Espinoza had already given up a run in the second on a double from Will Brennan, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. In the third, he struggled again. Fort Wayne's top prospect hit the No. 9 hitter Joe Donovan with one out. Quentin Holmes, who came into the game 7 for 9 in the series, followed with a fly ball into the right-field corner that landed fair and bounced away from a shaken-up Ornelas, who was took a few minutes to compose himself after running into the wall. Holmes ended up on third with a run-scoring triple. Brayan Rocchio then turned around a 95 mph fastball from Espinoza, blistering it on a frozen rope over the fence in right field for a two-run homer, slicing the Fort Wayne lead to 6-4. Ornelas took barely half a step back before watching the ball sail over his head.

Espinoza finished three innings without surrendering any more runs, but it certainly wasn't a good start for the 23-year-old righty. His fastball was a tick down from where it has been his last few outings, sitting 94-95 mph and topping out at 97, instead of sitting 96-97 and topping out at 98. He threw some more curveballs today against Lake County, which is a very good fastball-hitting team, but didn't seem to have much feel for the pitch (after having very good feel on a couple of starts earlier in the year) and his fastball command was spotty at best.

The Fort Wayne bullpen turned in another in a string of solid performances, but it was unable to hold the lead. The fifth inning saw the debut of the newest TinCap, 23-year-old lefty Erik Sabrowski. Sabrowski struck out the first batter of his Fort Wayne tenure on three pitches, but ended up giving up a run in the inning after a walk and a pair of soft singles. That cut the TinCaps lead to 6-5.

Sabrowski stayed on to work the sixth and after settling some early nerves, he showed off the stuff that made him a 14th-round pick in the 2018 draft. The southpaw has a plus curveball that drops sharply and sits in the mid-70s in velocity. He pairs that with a 90-92 mph fastball that looks much harder because of the effectiveness of the curve. He struck out three in his two innings of work and the out pitch on all three was the fastball.

The left-hander left with Fort Wayne still up a run and Austin Smith tossed a 1-2-3 seventh, but in the eighth, Victora Nova ripped a single to right that scored Brennan and knotted the score at 6. Smith worked out of a two-on, one-out jam with a strikeout and a desperate stab of a line drive right back at him for the third out of the inning, keeping the score knotted.

Player of the Game: Ethan Skender

Skender got the big rally in the second inning started with a single and finished his afternoon 3 for 4 with a run scored and a stolen base. The only at-bat that did not end with a hit was his liner to center to end the second. Skender has six hits in his last three games.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps entered the game in last place in the High-A Central East Division, 4 1/2 games out of first. ... The TinCaps have split four straight series since losing 5 of 6 to the Captains in Lake County in mid-May. They have not lost a series at Parkview Field this season. ... The game was the last in a 12-game homestand for the TinCaps, the longest in franchise history. ... The Fort Wayne bullpen worked six innings and gave up two runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts. In the last five games, the team's relievers have given up four earned runs in 23 1/3 innings, good for a 154 ERA. ... Homza came into the game fourth in High-A Central in OPS at .937. He went 2 for 4 with a walk, a run scored, a stolen base and also threw out two runners from behind the plate. He has hits in 16 of his last 17 games ... Ornelas entered the contest leading the league in doubles with 14 after he had three two-baggers Saturday. He went 2 for 5 with a 15th double and two RBI. Homza is fifth in doubles with 10. ... Hickman pitched five no-hit, shutout innings against the TinCaps on May 16. He gave up nine hits this afternoon. His previous season-high was five. ... Sabrowski was making his pro debut. He was drafted by San Diego in 2018, but had Tommy John surgery a month after getting selected. ... The TinCaps have 29 hits in the last two games.

What's Next?

The TinCaps are off Monday (there are no Monday games in High-A Central this season) and then travel to Dayton for the start of a six-game series against the first-place Dragons. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 p.m. After a day off June 21, Fort Wayne will travel to in-state rival South Bend for six games. The TinCaps split six games with the Cubs in late May. The denizens of Parkview Field will be back home for a series against the Great Lakes Loons beginning June 29, when capacity will be increased at the stadium.

