TinCaps collapse in 9th at Dayton

The TinCaps let a three-run lead get away in the ninth inning of their series-opener against first-place Dayton and lost 5-4 at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday.

Fort Wayne (16-20) led 4-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, but after a single and a strikeout to start the frame, five straight Dragons batters reached base and Dayton (21-16) pushed across four runs.

The big blow came with the bases loaded, one out and the TinCaps ahead 4-3, when No. 9 hitter Reniel Ozuna ripped a walk-off double to right off Fort Wayne reliever Sam Williams, scoring two runs.

TinCaps starting pitcher Ethan Elliott, who leads High-A Central in ERA (1.94) and strikeouts (57) pitched six innings and gave up one run on five hits while striking out five.

Fort Wayne catcher Jonny Homza, who is third in the league in on-base plus slugging (OPS) at .937, went 2 for 5. He scored a run in the third inning when he dashed in from third base as Reinaldo Ilarraza stole second and he later singled in a run in the sixth to make it 3-1. Seamus Curran added an RBI single in the eighth to give Fort Wayne a four-run cushion.

The TinCaps went 5 for 19 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.

Notes: The Padres promoted right-handed reliever Jose Geraldo from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne on Monday. Geraldo had a 2.42 ERA in 14 appearances over 22 1/3 innings at the lower level. San Diego also promoted TinCaps catcher/designated Yorman Rodriguez to Double-A San Antonio. ... TinCaps tickets for every seat at every game the rest of the season at Parkview Field are on sale now. Go to www.tincapstickets.com/web for more information.

dsinn@jg.net