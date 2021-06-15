TinCaps' Rodriguez promoted; new reliever arrives from Low-A

The Padres made a roster move Tuesday to give the TinCaps some more relief pitching. The move comes as Fort Wayne bullpen arms Mason Feole and Wen-Hua Sung are already on the Injured List and long reliever Edwuin Bencomo is dealing with some forearm tightness that could cause a trip to the IL in the coming days if it does not improve.

The Padres have promoted 22-year-old right-hander Jose Geraldo from Low-A Lake Elsinore to the TinCaps for the start of Fort Wayne's 12-game road trip tonight in Dayton. Geraldo spent all of 2018 and 2019 at rookie ball, putting up decent, if unspectacular, numbers. That earned him a promotion to Lake Elsinore to start this season and he turned in even more solid numbers, posting a 2.42 ERA in 14 appearances over 22 1/3 innings. He struck out 24 and walked nine and had his best stretch of the season in recent weeks, throwing six consecutive scoreless innings over his last four appearances with seven strikeouts and only one walk. Three of those appearances came in five days last week, so Geraldo is also durable.

According to Fangraphs, the right-hander sits 93-94 mph with his fastball and touched 97 mph in 2019, while also possessing an average slider. Geraldo is the second reliever to be added to the Fort Wayne roster in recent days, joining 23-year-old left-hander Erik Sabrowski, who made his pro debut Sunday. The TinCaps' bullpen had a 1.54 ERA across the last five games of its series against Lake County last week.

In a roster move corresponding with Geraldo's promotion to High-A, the Padres also promoted TinCaps designated hitter/catcher Yorman Rodriguez to Double-A San Antonio. Rodriguez had a monster season in the Toronto system in 2019, hitting .360 with a .387 OBP and .502 slugging percentage across short-season A and Low-A, but he hasn't reached that level with Fort Wayne this year. He started on Opening Day, but pulled a hamstring and didn't play again for more than three weeks. He had a three-hit game June 2 and a pair of hits Sunday, including the game-winner, a single he bounced through a drawn-in infield. It's possible he comes back down at some point this season, especially for catching depth if the red-hot Jonny Homza gets promoted.

