TinCaps tickets on sale for rest of season

Tickets for every seat at Parkview Field for every game the rest of the season are on sale now. The TinCaps had previously announced that tickets for home games beginning June 29, when the team gets back from a two-week road trip that starts tonight, would go on sale at 10 a.m. this morning.

After only being able to purchase certain seats for games through Sunday, fans can now buy any seat, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease. The TinCaps started the season at 30% capacity and increased to 40% on June 1. They'll increase significantly once again when the team comes back from its road trip.

"It hasn’t been an easy road to get here, but we couldn’t be more excited to see Parkview Field full again for the first time in nearly two full years,” Michael Limmer, the TinCaps vice president of marketing and promotions, said in a statement. “This wouldn’t be possible without the support of our fans, especially our season-ticket holders and corporate partners. Now we continue to work to maintain our reputation as the No. 1 ballpark experience in Minor League Baseball.”

Those interested can buy tickets online at www.tincapstickets.com/web, by phone at 260-482-6400 or at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. In addition, the team is actively hiring part-time, seasonal employees. Available positions include working in concessions, cleaning and more. Those interested can apply immediately at TinCapsJobs.com.

dsinn@jg.net