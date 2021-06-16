Williams-Sutton promoted to Double-A

Dwanya Williams-Sutton is moving up. The strong safety-sized oufielder has been the TinCaps' best hitter this season after winning the Midwest League OBP title in 2019 in part on the strength of a franchise-record 32 times being hit by a pitch. On Tuesday, the Padres promoted him to Double-A San Antonio.

Williams-Sutton was only hit by a pitch three times in 17 games this season, but his statistics at the plate were even better than they were two years ago. Thanks in large measure to a 21.2% walk rate that would be second in the league if he had enough at-bats to qualify, the 23-year-old put together a .455 OBP that would easily lead the circuit. He also slugged .490, with six extra-base hits in his 49 at-bats. The 2018 draft pick missed a week of games with a concussion that came from getting hit in the head with a curveball, so the TinCaps didn't have the benefit of his abilities for as long as they would have liked, but he has clearly earned this promotion.

With Williams-Sutton moving up, Grant Little will get the bulk of the playing time in left field. Little has struggled this season, slugging just .254. He hasn't been a power hitter by any means in his three seasons of pro baseball, but three extra-base hits in 63 at-bats is not even up to his usual standard. Still, Fangraphs ranks him in the 31st prospect in the Padres farm system and he has been a playmaker on the bases and a ballhawk in left (notwithstanding his baffling drop with two outs in the ninth that brought in the tying run in a game against Lake County last week).

As of now, Fort Wayne only has four outfielders on the roster, plus Reinaldo Ilarraza, an infielder that has been getting a lot of work in center. The TinCaps could also run out lineups with Tirso Ornelas and Agustin Ruiz in the corners more often than they have so far this season.

dsinn@jg.net