TinCaps to offer free COVID-19 vaccines Thursday

The TinCaps will offer coronavirus vaccines during their game against the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field on Thursday, the team announced today. All vaccines are free.

“The health and well-being of our fans is our top priority,” TinCaps vice president of marketing Michael Limmer said in a statement. “After losing our 2020 season, we know that getting vaccination rates up and infection rates down in our community are the keys to a return to normalcy. We are excited to host Parkview Health’s pop-up vaccination clinic on Thursday, and we hope the ... doses go fast!”

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be open from 6:05 to 8:30 p.m. inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center, located on the right-field concourse at the downtown stadium. There will be 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for ages 18 and older and only needs one dose, so a second vaccine appointment will not be required.

Everyone who gets a vaccine during the game will also receive a gift card from the team.

“As we continue our efforts to vaccinate and protect people against COVID-19, we’re taking vaccines directly into the community,” Parkview Health nursing informatics vice president Michelle Charles said in a statement. “We’re grateful that the TinCaps are allowing us to bring vaccines directly to their fans – it’s a winning partnership for everyone.”

