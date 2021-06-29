Pregame: TinCaps (22-25) vs. Great Lakes (25-23)

The TinCaps are finally back. After 12 straight games on the road, the longest stretch in franchise history, plus an off day Monday, Fort Wayne's High-A club has returned to Parkview Field and tonight starts a six-game series against the second-place Great Lakes Loons. The TinCaps treaded water on their long road trip, going 6-6, but won four of their six games in a series against South Bend last week, the team's first series win since the opening set of the season against West Michigan.

Fort Wayne, which left in sixth (last) place in the High-A Central East Division, but returned in fifth, will try to build on that momentum against Great Lakes, which is tied with Lake County at 2 1/2 games out of first (the TinCaps are five games out). The Loons, however, have been the best team in the division this season by a different metric: run differential. Great Lakes is plus-42, 31 runs better than anyone else in the six-team pod. The Loons' 267 runs scored are the most in the division by 38 runs, while Fort Wayne is second at 229.

The TinCaps will send 25-year-old right-hander Gabe Mosser to the mound tonight with the task of stopping that prolific offense. Mosser is coming off arguably the best start of the season for any TinCap: against South Bend he went a Fort-Wayne-season-high seven innings and gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out five and holding the Cubs scoreless. It has been a somewhat strange season for Mosser, who prior to that sparkling appearance had a 9.17 ERA with a WHIP of nearly 2 in his previous four starts. Prior to that stretch, however, he gave up just one hit in five shutout innings May 25, also against the Cubs. Fort Wayne is hoping that "Good Gabe" makes an appearance this week, when he'll also get a Sunday start.

The Loons will counter with one of the best pitching prospects in the Dodgers farm system, 22-year-old right-hander Clayton Beeter, the 66th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Beeter's role at the big league level has yet to be determined, so the Dodgers have been using him to start what are essentially bullpen games. Beeter has made 11 starts this season, but none of them has lasted more than two innings. Fangraphs ranks him the No. 7 prospect in the LAD farm system and describes him this way:

"His fastball has big carry thanks to its backspinning axis, and it works similar to the way Rays righty Nick Anderson‘s does, as do his breaking balls."

Essentially, that means that Beeter throws hard (he said he sits 93-97 mph) and the ball appears to be coming even harder because his spin rate is very high. The high spin rate also helps his curveball break sharply. For his part, Beeter describes his own stuff this way, according to Fangraphs:

"I would say I’ve got an overpowering fastball paired with an overpowering curveball. I can also mix in a changeup if I need to."

Fort Wayne had success offensively in its series against South Bend in large part because it took a boatload of walks and that trend could continue tonight against Beeter, who has issued six free passes in 13 1/3 innings. The TinCaps now rank third in the league in walks and have a .360 OBP at Parkview Field, the best home OBP in the league. Beeter won't be around long, but he will be a good test for a Fort Wayne offense that has been rolling lately.

The hottest hitter in that hot lineup is easily second baseman Kelvin Melean, who has been on an absolute tear recently. The infielder has reached base in nine straight games and has five multi-hit performances in his last seven contests. During those seven games, he's hitting .448 with his first two home runs of the season. Melean was hitting only .222 with four walks and 23 strikeouts through June 15, so his hot stretch came almost entirely out of nowhere. He'll have a chance to continue it tonight, batting in the No. 3 spot of the TinCaps lineup, which also includes Jonny Homza (among the top 10 in the league in numerous offensive categories), league doubles leader Tirso Ornelas, slugger Agustin Ruiz (fourth in the league in home runs and RBI) and hot-hitting Justin Lopez (batting .309 with a .846 OPS in June).

