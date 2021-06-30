Pregame: TinCaps (23-25) vs. Great Lakes (25-24)

The TinCaps opened their series against Great Lakes – the first series of the season with full attendance capacity at Parkview Field – with a bang Tuesday night, overcoming two deficits to win 6-5 in 11 innings, the longest game by innings the team has played this season. Seamus Curran drew the game-winning walk with the bases loaded in the 11th.

Fort Wayne has won six of its last eight games, climbing from sixth (and last) place in the High-A Central East Division into fourth and only 2 1/2 games out of second, where the Loons currently reside. To try to build on that momentum, the TinCaps will send one of the hottest pitchers in the league to the mound. That would be 22-year-old right-hander Moises Lugo. The 6-foot-1 flamethrower is sixth in High-A Central in ERA at 2.79 after putting together a stretch of six starts in which he has a 2.10 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings. He hasn't given up more than three hits in any of those starts and last week against the South Bend Cubs tossed four hitless innings, though he did give up an unearned run in that contest.

The Achilles heel for Lugo all season has been his command. He has walked at least three in four of the starts during that six-outing stretch, keeping him from being even more dominant. With a mid-90s fastball, a sharp-breaking slider and a decent changeup, he has the stuff to miss bats every time out. The question has always been whether he can control it. He's also only worked five innings once in those six starts, in large part because his lack of command runs his pitch counts into uncomfortable territory very quickly. He'll face a Great Lakes lineup that leads the East Division in runs with 272.

The Loons will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Logan Boyer, a 2019 draft pick with 11 starts under his belt but only 12 innings pitched. Much like with Tuesday starter Clayton Beeter, who pitched two perfect innings before being pulled in favor of piggyback starter Bobby Miller, who worked the next four innings, Boyer likely won't be around long. Tonight's game will probably feature a piggyback reliever, but Boyer is difficult to handle in his own right. The 6-3, 215-pound hurler has pitched 5 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, giving up only one hit along the way, but he has walked three in that stretch and seven this season.

The TinCaps have made a living with the walk in recent games – Tuesday's walk-off base on balls was the 51st free pass Fort Wayne has drawn in its last seven contests – and it will once again have to be patient against Boyer. Tonight's TinCaps lineup is much the same as Tuesday's, with Jonny Homza resting in favor of Adam Kerner and Kelvin Alarcon in for Luis Almanzar at the DH spot. The red-hot trio of Agustin Ruiz, Kelvin Melean and Justin Lopez is playing, as are Curran, Skender and league doubles leader Tirso Ornelas, who drove in three runs Tuesday. Fort Wayne is getting on base at a .358 clip at Parkview Field, the second-best home rate in the league, and will have a chance to pile up more runs in muggy, rainy conditions tonight.

Note: A reminder, Thursday is vaccine night at Parkview Field, as the TinCaps have partnered with Parkview Health to give out free COVID-19 vaccines to fans from 6:05 to 8:30 p.m. inside the Lincoln Financial Event Center on the right-field concourse. Two hundred Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have been approved for ages 18 and up, are available. Get a shot and the team will also give you a gift card.

dsinn@jg.net