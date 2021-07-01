Pregame: TinCaps (23-26) vs. Great Lakes (26-24)

With the advent of July, the TinCaps' 2021 season has officially reached the dog days. Fort Wayne is playing some of its best baseball of the year in recent weeks, but it suffered a setback Wednesday with an 8-1 loss at the hands of the visiting Great Lakes Loons, knotting the six-game series at a game apiece.

The TinCaps still have six wins in nine games, but there is plenty to clean up after the blowout loss in their last outing. First and foremost, Fort Wayne has to be able to slow the Great Lakes running game. The Loons stole seven bases in eight attempts Wednesday, stealing a couple of runs off FW starter Moises Lugo, who was slow to the plate. Great Lakes stole nearly every time a runner reached base in the early innings before taking its foot off the gas in the later frames when it had a big lead. The TinCaps will be helped by the return to the lineup of starting catcher Jonny Homza, who has a somewhat better arm than backup Adam Kerner, who started Wednesday.

Fort Wayne will expect its pitchers to be a little quicker to the plate, as well, and that starts with right-hander Anderson Espinoza, the team's top prospect, who gets the start tonight. Espinoza has struggled in June, posting a 7.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts against seven walks in 11 1/3 innings. Even in his most recent start, when he gave up no earned runs, he surrendered two unearned tallies in three innings and gave up a home run for the third straight start. He had not given up a long ball in any of his first five starts. Espinoza has not yet stretched out past three innings per start, partly because his pitch counts have gotten elevated early. If his command is spotty again, Great Lakes, which leads the High-A Central East Division in runs, will take advantage.

The Loons will counter Espinoza with 22-year-old right-hander Jesus Vargas. Unlike the Loons' first two starters in this series, who both exited early in favor of piggyback starters, Vargas is fully stretched out and will pitch at least 3-4 innings. He will be a difficult test for this Fort Wayne team, which has thrived on walks in recent games, drawing 56 in the last eight contests – Vargas has one of the lowest walk rates in the league, having given out only five free passes in 40 2/3 innings. He has a 2.88 ERA, but he isn't a strikeout pitcher by any standard and has been buoyed by a .227 opponent batting average on balls in play (the average is about .300). The TinCaps will likely have to put the ball in play to get anything going against Vargas.

The Fort Wayne lineup will get a boost from the return of Homza, who is 12th in the league in OPS at .852. For the TinCaps to have success, however, they'll mostly need someone to come up with a big hit. Wednesday, Fort Wayne went a miserable 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position, giving away chances to get back into the game. It's difficult to win games without some timely hitting.

In addition to the game tonight, Parkview Field is offering free COVID-19 vaccines at the Lincoln Financial Event Center beyond the right-field fence from 6:05 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Two hundred Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which have been approved for ages 18 and up, are available. Get a shot and the team will also give you a gift card.

