Pregame: TinCaps (23-27) vs. Great Lakes (27-24)

The TinCaps let a winnable game get away Thursday night, when they dropped a 6-3 contest in 10 innings to the Great Lakes Loons, Fort Wayne's second loss in a row after an 11-inning victory in the series-opener. Two of the three games in this series have been hotly-contested and in Thursday's especially, it was clear both teams wanted a win badly. It was the Loons that emerged with the victory and the TinCaps will be looking for answers after going a combined 2 for 23 with runners in scoring position in the last two games.

Fortunately for the TinCaps, they have their ace on the hill to try to stop the slide tonight. Left-hander Ethan Elliott enters this matchup second in High-A Central in ERA at 2.27 and third in strikeouts with 64. With six strikeouts tonight, he'd retake the league lead that he has held for much of the season in that category. Elliott was not quite as good in June as he was in May, when he won High-A Central Pitcher of the Month. He's given up three runs in six innings over his previous two starts, including a rain-shortened outing last week in South Bend that lasted only two innings before the game was suspended. That should leave him rested and ready to go deep into the game, which the TinCaps will need after starter Anderson Espinoza went only one inning in Thursday's game before being ejected when the umpires believed they had found a substance in his glove during a routine check following the top of the first.

Speaking of Espinoza, he is still listed on the Fort Wayne roster (i.e. he is not on the suspended list at this point), but reliever Mason Feole was activated off the Injured List this afternoon and he will wear the No. 23 jersey that has been Espinoza's for most of the season. It's unclear what that means for Fort Wayne's top prospect, but it doesn't bode well for his availability in the near future. Meanwhile, Feole will provide support for a bullpen that could be short-staffed after playing two extra-inning games in three nights and working 10 innings Thursday. Feole is a top 30 prospect in the Padres system, but he struggled mightily in his first pro work in May. Before he went on the IL, the 6-foot-1 lefty made five appearances that covered three innings and gave up eight earned runs on four hits and four walks. It's possible he wasn't 100% in those appearances and he could be better after an extended stay on the shelf.

The TinCaps also have a new catcher on the roster: 21-year-old switch-hitter Andelson Arias out of the Dominican Republic. Arias is the third catcher on the roster and won't be in the lineup tonight, but he's been aggressively promoted after last playing in rookie ball as a 19-year-old in 2019. The Padres must have really liked what they saw from him at the team's training facility to send him past Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne, because Arias put up some pretty pedestrian stats in his last organized baseball (.167/.302/.278 with a 30% strikeout rate in 2019 at rookie ball). He'll compete for backup catcher playing time with Adam Kerner.

The Loons will counter Elliott this evening with 24-year-old left-hander Alec Gamboa. Gamboa dominated at rookie ball in 2019, striking out 33 and walking two in 25 innings, but he has been much more average at the higher level this season. Gamboa boasts a 5.61 ERA and middling strikeout and walk rates. He isn't a workhorse – his longest start this season is five innings – but he boasts a fastball at 92-94 mph and a changeup and curve that are both above-average with command of all three. That's a very good combination, but Gamboa has been bitten by some bad luck, stranding only 62.5% of the runners that reach against him (about 70% is the average). That's a good sign for a TinCaps team that is struggling in clutch situations.

It's a beautiful night at the ballpark and it's possible the TinCaps draw the largest crowd of the season tonight (a record that could be broken Saturday and again Sunday), despite the Komets playing for a Kelly Cup title across town at the Coliseum. It might well be an exciting night in Fort Wayne sports.

