TinCaps fall to Great Lakes, 10-9, after Contreras ejection

The TinCaps let a late-inning lead get away for the second straight night and dropped their third in a row, 10-9 to the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field.

How it Happened

Great Lakes trailed 9-6 entering the seventh and had just watched Fort Wayne send nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. The Loons decided to do the TinCaps one better and gave 10 hitters a chance to bat in the inning. The trouble started with one out, when Fort Wayne first baseman Seamus Curran bobbled a ground ball and then threw it away, putting a runner on second. After starting the inning with a strikeout, reliever Mason Feole was unable to work around the walk, walking two and giving up a single within the the next three batters before being pulled.

Right-hander Sam Keating did little better, walking one and giving up two soft singles. A Brandon Lewis bloop single to right just out of the reach of Fort Wayne second baseman Justin Lopez brought in the inning's fourth run and put the Loons in front 10-9. There were no hard-hit balls in the inning, but the TinCaps hurt themselves.

The game was already going badly for Fort Wayne in the fifth. Then came the ejection. With Great Lakes already ahead 3-2 in that fifth inning, Fort Wayne starter Ethan Elliott tried to strike out Leonel Valera with a high fastball after setting him up with a variety of pitches down in the zone. Valera started to go and then desperately tried to stop himself. Base umpire Jen Pawol – from her difficult position behind the pitcher's mound with two runners on – ruled that Valera had held up, much to the dismay of the TinCaps dugout.

Later in the at-bat, Valera launched a 404-foot home run to left-center. It was Valera's second long ball of the night and it put the Loons ahead 6-2. One batter later, Elliott's night was done and manager Anthony Contreras walked to the mound to make a change. After only a moment on the mound, however, Contreras took a sharp right turn and walked toward Pawol, making his displeasure known about the check-swing call on Valera. It was about as angry as I've ever seen the normally staid manager and he was ejected. He did not leave the field quietly either, following Pawol as plate umpire Tom O'Neil tried to intervene.

That explosion woke the TinCaps up. Reliever Austin Smith got a big strikeout to keep it a four-run deficit and in the bottom half, the TinCaps began chipping away. Reinaldo Ilarraza got the rally started with a double and, after Fort Wayne had gone 3 for its previous 27 with runners in scoring position, Jonny Homza drove him in with a single to right. Agustin Ruiz added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to score Homza and slice the margin to 6-4.

That was only a warm-up act, however. In the sixth, the TinCaps exploded, putting the first six hitters in a row reached on three singles and three walks. Ilarraza walked with the bases loaded to bring in the first run of the inning and then Kelvin Alarcon raced home on a wild pitch to complete the comeback and knot the score at 6. Homza immediately put Fort Wayne in front with another RBI hit and, after Agustin Ruiz struck out, Tirso Ornelas provided the big hit in the inning, a sharp two-run single through the right side that pushed the TinCaps to a 9-6 advantage. Fort Wayne eventually sent nine hitters to the plate in the inning and the dugout was clearly fired up throughout.

The game started well for Elliott, Fort Wayne's ace. The left-hander set down the side in order in the first inning with a pair of swinging strikeouts on 88 mph heaters. His magic ran out after that, however, and he was not nearly as sharp for the rest of his start. Lewis got the scoring started with a long two-run homer in the second inning off Elliott and Valera added a solo moonshot in the third to make it 3-2. Elliott struggled with his off-speed command, giving the Loons a chance to sit on his fastball and he paid for it.

In between the two early Great Lakes home runs, Fort Wayne added one of its own. That came courtesy of big first baseman Seamus Curran, his first bomb of the season. The ball jumped off his bat at 103 mph and traveled 413 feet, a two-run job that evened the score at 2.

Player of the Game: Leonel Valera

The Loons shortstop launched two mammoth home runs, drove in four and scored three times. The 21-year-old has 12 home runs this season, moving him into fourth in High-A Central.

Extra Innings

The attendance was a season-high 4,407. ... Fort Wayne's Kelvin Melean went 1 for 4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 13 games. ... Elliott's three strikeouts give him 67 this season, tying him for second in High-A Central. He also entered the game second in the league in ERA at 2.27, but gave up a season-high six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings, ballooning his mark to 2.94. ... Fort Wayne went 4 for 10 with runners in scoring position after going 2 for 23 in such situations in the previous two games. ... Homza went 3 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored, his first three-hit game since June 20. ... Lopez went 3 for 5 with two doubles and a run scored for the TinCaps, his first three-hit game of the season ... Curran's home run was his first since Aug. 10, 2019. He also singled, scored twice and walked. ... Fort Wayne committed four errors. ... TinCaps hitting coach Jonathan Mathews managed the remainder of the game after Contreras was ejected. ... Prior to the game, the TinCaps activated Feole off the Injured List. The lefty, in his first pro season out of UConn, is the No. 28 prospect in the Padres farm system, per MLB.com. He hadn't pitched since May 26 after posting a 24.00 ERA in five prior appearances. The Padres also sent 21-year-old catcher Andelson Arias to Fort Wayne from the team's training facility. Arias has never played above rookie ball.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send 24-year-old right-hander Matt Waldron (2-3, 3.93 ERA) to the mound. Waldron had a 2.74 ERA through June 16, but in his last two starts has given up nine earned runs (15 runs overall) in 7 2/3 innings. He's walked eight and hit four batters in those outings. The Loons will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Clayton Beeter, who started Tuesday and pitched two perfect innings, striking out three.

