Pregame: TinCaps (23-28) vs. Great Lakes (28-24)

It has been a difficult couple of nights for the TinCaps, who have let leads get away in the late innings in back-to-back losses. The offense woke up in Friday's matchup, exploding for seven runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings, but some shoddy defense from the TinCaps opened the door for the Loons and they roared back to win 10-9. Fort Wayne committed four errors in the game.

The TinCaps will try to bounce back from that back-breaking defeat with their manager back in the dugout. Anthony Contreras was ejected in the fifth inning Friday for arguing with the base umpire following a check-swing call that went against Fort Wayne and led to a three-run homer later in the at-bat. Contreras was as angry as I've ever seen him and hitting coach Jonathan Mathews managed the rest of the game. Mathews said afterward he thought the ejection was well-timed to wake up the TinCaps. It seemed to do that, which makes the eventual loss even more disappointing – it could have been a galvanizing victory.

Fort Wayne will send 24-year-old right-hander Matt Waldron to the mound as it tries to get back on track. Waldron, who spent most of the season in the top 10 in the league in ERA, is coming off easily his worst start of the season, a miserable outing against South Bend in which he couldn't throw a strike if his life depended on it. Waldron has commanded most of his extensive repertoire well all season, but he walked seven hitters in 2 2/3 innings against the Cubs, giving up nine runs (though only three were earned) in the process. As of June 16, Waldron had a 2.74 ERA and was a capable No. 2 starter behind ace Ethan Elliott, but in his last two outings he has given up 13 hits, walked eight and hit four batters in 7 2/3 innings and his ERA for those appearances was above 10. The right-hander with the knuckleball and low-90s fastball is looking to get well, but it will be difficult against the best offense in the High-A Central East Divison. He will have to pay special attention to shortstop Leonel Valera, who homered twice off Elliott on Friday.

The Loons will counter with a piggyback game, sending 22-year-old right-hander Clayton Beeter to the mound to start the contest and then bringing in a long reliever after an inning or two. Beeter started Tuesday against the TinCaps and was excellent, working two perfect innings and striking out three, giving him 22 whiffs in 15 1/3 innings this season. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and he could be followed by big right-hander Bobby Miller, Tuesday's piggyback starter, who touched 99 mph against Fort Wayne. The pair combined to retire the first 10 TinCaps in a row in the series opener, but the hosts went on to win 6-5 in extra frames.

Fort Wayne will have a massive crowd at its back as it tries to put the last two nights behind it. Parkview Field has not surpassed 5,000 fans in a game this season, but there are likely to be at least 6,000 in the stands tonight, per team sources. That number could climb as high as 9,000 for Fourth of July on Sunday. If the TinCaps are going to avoid their first home series loss of the season, they'll need to win the remaining two games in the series and they'll have all the help they could want from the Fort Wayne faithful.

"This whole weekend is going to be great, so we're excited about it," Mathews said. "We appreciate that, it helps us."

