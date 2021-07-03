TinCaps lose to Great Lakes, 8-6, fourth straight defeat

For the third game in a row, the TinCaps let a late lead get away tonight against the Great Lakes Loons, falling this time 8-6 at Parkview Field despite a raucous season-best crowd. It was the fourth loss in a row for Fort Wayne and clinched the TinCaps' first series loss at home this season.

How it Happened

The game was tied at 6 entering the ninth, but once again the TinCaps bullpen couldn't keep it together. Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo, who was one Fort Wayne's best relievers early in the season, opened the inning with a walk to No. 9 hitter Juan Zabala. Leadoff batter James Outman followed with a fly ball to deep right that kept carrying and eventually flew over the 15-foot wall in that part of the ballpark for a game-winning two-run homer.

The TinCaps put two on in the ninth with a single a double, but Tirso Ornelas and Seamus Curran struck out to end the threat and the game. Fort Wayne struck out six times in the final three innings.

For the third straight night, the TinCaps trailed 2-0 in the early going. And for the third straight night, Fort Wayne rallied. Great Lakes starting pitcher Clayton Beeter worked the first two innings and did not give up a hit, but the TinCaps jumped on reliever Jose Martinez in the third inning.

Reinaldo Ilarraza got the inning started with an infield single that an infield single that he beat out by a half-step, hustling down the line the whole way and pumping his fist when he reached base. That hustle became important two batters later, when TinCaps catcher Jonny Homza lofted a long fly ball to left-center field that landed in the lawn seats out there for a two-run homer that knotted the score at 2. After a quiet first few innings, the large crowd at Parkview Field let out the loudest roar of the season to date at the downtown stadium when the ball cleared the fence.

Fort Wayne wasn't done in the third inning, however. Red-hot Kelvin Melean remained that way, roping a double into the right-center gap, advancing to third on a bloop single from Agustin Ruiz and a scored on a Tirso Ornelas RBI groundout. With two outs, big lefty-swinger Seamus Curran ripped a double to nearly the same place as Melean's and watched it roll all the way to the wall, bringing in Ruiz and putting Fort Wayne ahead 4-2 as the crowd came to life again.

The TinCaps' offense kept chugging in the middle innings, powered partly by Melean. The third baseman doubled again in the fifth and came around to score when Ornelas bounced a seeing-eye single through the right side. In the sixth, Melean came up with the bases loaded and nearly cleared them, smacking a line drive down the left-field line that landed foul by mere inches. In fact, not all of the TinCaps were convinced that the ball was foul: Reinaldo Ilarraza was on second at the time and put his hands up in disbelief when the call came in and manager Anthony Contreras, who was ejected for arguing a call Friday, had a discussion with plate umpire Jen Pawol, who made the call. The call stood, however, and Melean eventually settled for a bases-loaded walk that put Fort Wayne in front 6-3.

Unfortunately for Fort Wayne, the same pattern played out in the previous two games reared its ugly head again tonight. After the TinCaps rallied to take the lead following an early deficit, the Loons counter-punched against the home bullpen for a third straight game. Against left-hander Ramon Perez, the Loons got the game-turning rally started with a bouncer up the middle that leaked through Ilarraza's glove into center for a soft single. Perez then walked Justin Yurchak, but got a big strikeout of the dangerous Leonel Valera with a late-breaking slider that froze the slugger with the bat on his shoulder.

It seemed as though Perez might get out of the inning, but Brandon Lewis put any thoughts of that to rest when he parked a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left field for a game-tying three-run homer. It was his second homer in as many nights and 12th of the season. The long ball that deadlocked the score at 6 was also a reminder of how talented this Great Lakes lineup is: retire Valera, who homered twice Friday and the reward is facing a player who slugged .550 at Low-A this season before getting called up this week.

The TinCaps stayed in front into the late innings thanks to yeoman's work from starting pitcher Matt Waldron. One game after walking seven and giving up nine runs (three earned) in 2 2/3 innings against South Bend, Waldron walked two more in the first inning tonight and then gave up a two-run single to Leonel Valera that put the Loons up 2-0 early.

After that, however, Waldron appeared to find his release point. He struck out five in the next innings, utilizing his 79-81 mph knuckleball to keep the Loons off balance. Waldron did not walk another batter after that first inning and gave up only one more run after surrendering a double and then a sacrifice fly later in the inning. The 24-year-old right-hander had tossed 94 pitches after the sixth inning, which was already a season-high for a Fort Wayne pitcher, but the TinCaps sent him back out for the seventh and he delivered, retiring the side in order with a pair of strikeouts. Waldron went 3-1 on his final batter, but recovered to finish with a swinging strikeout on a 91 mph fastball. He had a little luck with three fly balls that died at the warning track during his outing, but Waldron eventually worked seven innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out eight.

Player of the Game: Kelvin Melean

Melean went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk, two runs scored and RBI, extending his on-base streak to 14 games. He has eight multi-hit games in his last 12 games and three in this series. Since June 20, Melean is hitting .412. His only out of the night was a line drive directly at the first baseman.

Extra Innings

The attendance tonight was a season-high 6,213, the first time Parkview Field has sold more than 5,000 tickets this season. ... The TinCaps entered the game in last place in the High-A Central East Division, six games out of the final league playoff spot. ... Ilarraza went 2 for 4 with stolen base; Ruiz went 2 for 5 with a double a run scored. ... Homza went 2 for 3 with two walks, two RBI, the homer and a run scored. His long ball was his sixth of the season and traveled 404 feet with a 102 mph exit velocity. He has five hits in the last two games. ... In his previous two starts, Waldron had given up 13 hits, walked eight and hit four batters, posting an ERA above 10. His seven innings tied the season-high for a TinCaps pitcher, becoming only the second Fort Wayne pitcher to go that long in 2021. He set a season-high for pitches by a TinCaps hurler with 105. ... One night after committing four errors, including two that preceded big Great Lakes rallies, the TinCaps had just one miscue, a throwing error by Waldron. ... Lewis has driven in eight runs in the last three games for the Loons.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch on Sundays is usually at 1:05 p.m., but it will be at 6:05 p.m. this week, so that a Fourth of July fireworks display can follow the game. It will likely be the largest crowd of the season at the stadium. Fort Wayne will send 25-year-old right-hander Gabe Mosser (2-4, 4.50 ERA) to the mound. Mosser started Tuesday and gave up two runs in six innings. The Loons will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Logan Boyer (0-0, 1.98 ERA). Boyer pitched Wednesday and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless, hitless innings.

