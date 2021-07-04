Pregame: TinCaps (23-29) vs. Great Lakes (29-24)

The crowd at Parkview Field on Saturday night was 40% larger than any other this season and it made its presence felt many times during an eventual 8-6 TinCaps loss to the Great Lakes Loons. The gathering at the downtown stadium will be even larger tonight as America celebrates its 245th birthday; the TinCaps are hosting their traditional Fourth of July game. Just two nights after more than 10,000 fans packed Memorial Coliseum to watch the Komets win the Kelly Cup, the TinCaps are expecting in excess of 7,000 fans at their game tonight. It has been a banner week for Fort Wayne sports fandom. A reminder: first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. tonight, rather than the usual 7:05.

Those fans in attendance will get to watch a TinCaps team that has lost four in a row, but isn't playing particularly bad baseball. They've gone toe to toe with one of the best teams in the league this week and put themselves in position to win four of the first five games in the series. Unfortunately, they've let late leads get away in each of the last three games, including a three-run eighth-inning advantage Saturday that melted away following a three-run homer in that eighth and a two-run shot in the ninth. Fort Wayne feels as though it is on the verge of stringing wins together, but it needs a better performance from the bullpen tonight.

The good news for the relievers is that they might not need to work a lot of innings in this matchup. Fort Wayne starter Gabe Mosser has gone at least six innings in each of his last two starts, including a seven-inning appearance against South Bend last week that was one of the best outings by a TinCap this season. In those two starts, Mosser has combined to pitch 13 innings and surrender just two earned runs, five hits and two walks. The tall right-hander has been generating a lot of weak contact and his 77-78 mph curveball was a devastating pitch in his start against the Loons on Tuesday, when he gave up just two runs in six innings as Fort Wayne went on to win 6-5 in 11 frames. The TinCaps have already lost this series, their first home series loss of the season, but Mosser could help them bookend the series with victories and send them into the back half of the homestand against Lake County with some momentum.

The Loons will counter Mosser with 23-year-old right-hander Logan Boyer, who will likely be followed by a piggyback starter. Boyer has given up just one earned run in his last 12 innings of work, including a current run of seven consecutive scoreless innings in which he has surrendered only one hit. The most recent appearance in that run was a 1 2/3-inning appearance against Fort Wayne on Wednesday in which he gave up only one walk and no other baserunners. One candidate to pitch after Boyer is flame-throwing right-hander Bobby Miller, who hit 99 mph with his fastball and struck out six in four innings against Fort Wayne on Tuesday. The TinCaps have had little trouble putting together rallies in the middle innings in recent games, but they've gone cold late, scoring no runs in the seventh, eighth, ninth or 10th of any of the last three games. When the bullpen has coughed up late leads, the TinCaps haven't been able to bounce back.

Fort Wayne has struggled to close out games in this series, in part because it hasn't been able to get many good innings out of its bullpen. The TinCaps will likely turn to Felix Minjarez and Jose Geraldo, both of whom struggled in their most recent appearances, in the late innings tonight. The big crowd will be ready to explode and if Fort Wayne can nail down a victory, it will add even more excitement to the postgame fireworks display.

Note: A group of Komets will be at Parkview Field tonight to throw out the first pitch. The Kelly Cup will also be in attendance. The ceremony will take place at about 5:45 p.m.

