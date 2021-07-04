TinCaps lose to Great Lakes, 7-5, in front of season-high crowd

The TinCaps let a lead slip away for the fourth consecutive game and despite a raucous, season-largest crowd, dropped a fifth straight against the Great Lakes Loons, falling 7-5 in the series finale at Parkview Field.

How it Happened

It was the same old song at Parkview Field. For the fourth straight game, the TinCaps were unable to hold a lead. After coughing up advantages in the eighth, seventh and eighth in the last three games, this time it was the sixth that did in Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps led 4-2 at the start of the frame and had left-hander Sam Williams on the mound. Deacon Liput started the inning with a single for the Loons and Joe Vranesh followed with a ball that banged high off the wall in left-center. It was ruled a run-scoring double that cut the lead to one, but the Loons believed it should have been a home run – on replay it appeared that they had a case as the ball caromed off the fencing behind the top of the wall. It was a huge break, but it proved irrelevant when, after Felix Minjarez replaced Williams with two out, James Outman knotted the score with an RBI single to right. That was the beginning of a nightmare outing for Minjarez, who walked the next two and then gave up a double down the line to Justin Yurchak that put Great Lakes in front for good at 6-4.

The Loons added a run in the seventh, this time off Sam Keating, to make it a three-run advantage. The TinCaps had a golden opportunity in the bottom of the sixth when they loaded the bases with two outs and red-hot Kelvin Melean up, but he popped out to first to end the threat. Earlier in the inning ice-cold Jawuan Harris had clobbered a double off the left-field fence that missed being a game-tying two-run homer by a few feet.

For the first time in the six games of this series, the TinCaps struck first. It started early against Loons starter Logan Boyer, who struggled to throw strikes. He walked Jonny Homza to lead off the first inning and later issued two more free passes, one to Agustin Ruiz and another to Luis Almanzar. In between, Tirso Ornelas lined a single to left-center that brought in Jonny Homza with the first run of the evening.

The big blow in the inning came two batters later when Justin Lopez ripped a line drive to deep right. Great Lakes' Andy Pages probably had a chance to make the catch, but he seemed to lose the ball in the bright sun for a moment and the ball got over his head and off the wall for a two-run double and a 3-0 Fort Wayne lead. Boyer lasted just 2/3 of an inning and the TinCaps got the capacity crowd into the game early.

The hosts added to their lead in the third when Ornelas muscled a single into center and Seamus Curran followed with a line drive into the left-center gap that kept slicing away from center-fielder Outman, who watched it go over his head and bounce off the ball for an RBI double and a 4-0 advantage.

In the early part of the game, it looked as though the TinCaps might take out some of their frustration from three straight blown leads and cruise to an Independence Day win. Starting pitcher Gabe Mosser made that seem like a possibility as he rolled through the first few innings, using a mid-70s curveball to keep the Loons completely off balance. Mosser struck out the first two hitters he faced, whiffed seven in the first four innings and did not give up a hit into the fifth.

In the fifth, however, the game began to unravel for Fort Wayne. Ryan January opened the inning with a soft single to left that broke up Mosser's no-hitter. After a groundout, Outman, who had fanned in each of his first two at-bats and been fooled by a pair of curveballs in his plate appearance that inning, finally got a fastball and absolutely unloaded on it, driving it nearly on top of the Summit Club in center field, AKA Fernando Tatis Jr. territory. The blast cut the Fort Wayne lead in half and another single ended Mosser's once-promising day after 4 2/3 innings.

Player of the Game: The Fans

The TinCaps weren't able to send the huge Fourth of July crowd home with a victory, but that didn't stop it from being engaged and energetic all night. The attendance was a season-best 7,686, almost entirely filling the main stands and the bleachers in left- and right-center. It was the fourth straight night the TinCaps have set a season-high for attendance and the atmosphere was electric, even if Fort Wayne couldn't take advantage of it.

Extra Innings

This is the 12th Fourth of July since Parkview Field opened in 2009 on which Fort Wayne has hosted a game. The only year it did not was 2020, when the season was canceled. The all-time record for TinCaps attendance is 9,508 on Fourth of July in 2019. ... Prior to the game, Komets Playoff MVP Stephen Harper, who helped lead his team to a Kelly Cup championship on Friday, threw out the first pitch. A group of his Komets teammates and the Kelly Cup were also in attendance. ... The TinCaps came into the game last in the High-A Central East Division, six games out of the final league playoff spot. ... Fort Wayne's five-game losing streak matches a season-high. ... Melean went 0 for 5 with an RBI, ending his on-base streak at 14 games. ... Homza came into the game 10th in High-A Central in OPS at .889 and went 1 for 2 with a triple, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. He has reached base 11 times total in the last three games. ... Harris's double in the sixth was his first extra-base hit since May 18. Prior to his, the former college football player was 3 for 56 since June 2. ... The TinCaps scored just one total run in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings in the last four games of the series. They scored a combined 22 runs in the first six innings of those games.

What's Next?

The TinCaps are off Monday because there are no Monday games in High-A Central this season. They will start a six-game series against the division rival Lake County Captains on Tuesday at Parkview Field, with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. The series will run through Sunday. Fort Wayne and Lake County split a six-game series in Fort Wayne from June 8-13, in which the TinCaps out-scored their rivals 32-31. Starting pitchers for the series-opener are to be determined.

