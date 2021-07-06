Pregame: TinCaps (23-30) vs. Lake County (29-25)

The TinCaps ended their series against the Great Lakes Loons last week in the most frustrating fashion imaginable: they lost five in a row and each of the last four games in that stretch saw Fort Wayne cough up a lead in the sixth inning or later.

After that devastating stretch, the TinCaps have fallen a season-worst seven games below .500 and have equaled their longest losing streak of the season. The first time they lost five games in a row came against the team that opens a series at Parkview Field tonight: the Lake County Captains. By the end of the series, Fort Wayne will have reached the mid-point of the season. If it is going to make a move in the High-A Central standings, this would be a good time to start, especially after going 1-5 in the first leg of a 12-game homestand.

As they try to get back on track, the TinCaps will send 22-year-old right-hander Moises Lugo to the mound. Lugo was one of the hottest pitchers in the league prior to his most recent start, in which he walked four and gave up four hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings, his shortest start of the season. His stuff wasn't quite as sharp in that start against Great Lakes as it had been recently – his fastball was down a tick or two from its 95-96 mph peak and his slider didn't have quite as much bite. He'll try to get going again against a Lake County team that is dead last in the league in runs scored (Great Lakes is the second highest-scoring team in High-A Central). The big righty has already started twice against the Captains this year and he's been terrific both times, combining to toss 8 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts, four hits and two earned runs. Lugo still ranks seventh in the league in ERA at 3.40 and has held opponents to a league-best .177 batting average.

The Captains will counter Lugo with 24-year-old right-hander Alex Royalty, who will be making his High-A debut after recently getting sent down from Double-A. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound righty was middling at the higher level, but had struggled mightily in his two most recent starts, giving up 15 hits and nine earned runs in just 7 2/3 innings. He has never pitched in High-A before after skipping straight from Low-A Lake County in 2019 to Double-A to start this season. Royalty doesn't have overpowering stuff and he isn't much of a strikeout pitcher, but his walk rate has been low enough to keep him in games for the most part. He'll also be hungry to prove himself after his demotion.

The TinCaps have a player in a similar position in the lineup today: third baseman Chris Givin. This afternoon, the team announced the Padres had demoted Givin from Double-A San Antonio to Fort Wayne. Givin, 24, struggled in 31 games at Double-A after being promoted straight from Low-A, where he finished the season in 2019. The utility infielder hit just .160 at the higher level with a .253 OBP. His strikeout rate also climbed from 18% with Fort Wayne in 2019 to more than 28%.

Givin's arrival coincides with the departure of one of Fort Wayne's hottest hitters: infielder Kelvin Melean. Prior to an 0-for-5 performance Saturday, Melean had reached base in 14 straight games and was hitting .412 in the previous 13 contests. It was a rapid emergence for a player who had been pretty average prior to that breakout. He was promoted to Double-A earlier today.

The TinCaps' offense as a whole has been quite good recently, averaging 5.5 runs in its last 12 games. The question in recent games has been the bullpen, which, after a resurgence in June, has reverted back to the question mark that it was in May. Facing a team that has struggled to score runs this year, as Lake County has, could be a boon for the struggling relievers.

