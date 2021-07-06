TinCaps Roster Adjustments: Melean promoted, Givin arrives, Sabrowski starting

The TinCaps lost one of their hottest hitters this afternoon. Fort Wayne announced prior to tonight's game against Lake County that infielder Kelvin Melean had been promoted to Double-A San Antonio.

Melean was among the best hitters in High-A Central over the last two weeks, getting on base in 14 consecutive games before an 0-for-5 performance Sunday and hitting .412 over the final 13 games of that stretch. He had been a pretty average hitter before that stretch and his breakout came without a whole lot of warning, but he was an invaluable piece of the Fort Wayne lineup during series against South Bend and Lake County, when the TinCaps scored 5.5 runs per game. Melean, 22, will now move up to Double-A for the first time in his career (he also played one game at Triple-A earlier this season).

Replacing Melean on the TinCaps roster is the first player of the High-A era in Fort Wayne to get demoted from Double-A to the TinCaps. That is infielder Chris Givin, 24, who played 13 games with the Low-A TinCaps at the end of the 2019 and then was promoted directly to San Antonio to start this season. Givin struggled at the higher level, hitting just .160 and striking out in more than 28% of his plate appearances compared to an 18% rate at Fort Wayne in 2019. When he raked in rookie ball after getting drafted in '19 (.356/.418/.508 in 31 games), Givin struck out in just 14.2% of his plate appearances. The Padres are likely hoping a trip to High-A can help Givin can rediscover the bat-to-ball ability that made him so dangerous back then.

In addition to those changes, the TinCaps also announced that utility infielder Ethan Skender has been placed on the Injured List. This isn't a huge surprise, considering Skender didn't play in the final three games of the series against Great Lakes and he has been a ball magnet all season, getting hit by a pitch eight times. It's unclear what his injury is, but we'll know more after the game tonight. Skender had been getting on base at a .331 clip and is a solid defender and baserunner, so he will certainly be missed. I wouldn't be surprised if outfielder Grant Little has an IL stretch in his future as well: he hasn't played since June 26.

The TinCaps also announced this afternoon that left-hander Erik Sabrowski will start against Lake County on Wednesday. Sabrowski has been a long reliever for Fort Wayne since coming back from Tommy John surgery in mid-June. He's been fantastic in that role (0.90 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 10 innings), but he was a starter in college and he told The Journal Gazette he would like to get an opportunity to start at some point in his pro career. His fastball/power curveball combination is certainly good enough to start, at least at this level. If he wants to remain a starter at the higher levels, he'll likely need to develop a third pitch.

More importantly, however, Sabrowski's start is coming at the expense of a start this week for TinCaps top prospect Anderson Espinoza, who won't start against the Captains. Espinoza pitched only one inning in his last start before getting ejected because the umpires believed they'd found a foreign substance in his glove. The TinCaps have not announced that Espinoza is on the suspended list, but it's certainly possible his absence from the rotation this week is related to his ejection. Either way, seeing Sabrowski's filthy curveball for more than a few innings at a time will be a treat.