Update: Bencomo to start for TinCaps

TinCaps left-hander Erik Sabrowski will have to wait a little longer to make his first pro start. Sabrowski was originally scheduled to start tonight against the Lake County Captains, but Fort Wayne has changed the plan slightly.

Instead of Sabrowski getting the start, the TinCaps will go with piggyback starters. On the mound to open the game will be right-hander Edwuin Bencomo, a 22-year-old long reliever who has struggled somewhat since returning from some forearm tightness on June 26. After Bencomo works the first few innings, it will be Sabrowski's turn. This decision was announced barely an hour before the scheduled first pitch and it's possible it's a reaction to the weather: the TinCaps might be worried that the game will get underway and then be delayed in the first few innings, burning Sabrowski's start before it can really get going. As it stands right now, dark clouds loom over Parkview Field, but the tarp has been removed from the field and it appears as though the game will commence close to the scheduled start time.

Bencomo was one of the best long relievers in High-A Central in the early part of the season, going 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 20 innings through June 2. On June 8, however, he gave up four runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings and then didn't pitch again for 2 1/2 weeks. Since he returned, Bencomo has made three appearances, all of which have lasted one inning. His command has been shaky – he's walked two, hit two and thrown a wild pitch in three innings – and he has only three strikeouts in those appearances. In his last outing, on Saturday, he took the loss after giving up two runs, including a home run, in an inning of work. He likely won't go longer than an inning or two tonight, so Sabrowski will get most of the work despite not getting the start.

