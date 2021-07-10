TinCaps set to face Lake County

the Fort Wayne TinCaps will play host the Lake County Captains tonight in the fifth game of a six game series.

Gabe Mosser will start for the TinCaps (24-33), with Hunter Gaddis taking the ball first for Lake County (32-26).

Katie Hortsman, who played for the Fort Wayne Daisies from 1951-54, is scheduled to throw out ceremonial first pitch. The Minster, Ohio native grew up about 65 miles from Fort Wayne and batted .286 in 308 career games. Hortsman also served as a consultant for the movie “A League Of Their Own”, which featured the likes of Madonna and Tom Hanks and profiled the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

Reiss Knehr, who pitched for the TinCaps in 2018, made his MLB debut on Friday night in the Padres’ win over the Rockies. Knehr, the 52nd Tincaps player to advance to the majors,

worked 2.2 innings.