TinCaps to wrap season series with Lake County

The Fort Wayne TinCaps wrap up their six-game series against the Lake County Captains today, with first pitch at Parkview Field scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Last night, the TinCaps used a pair of two-run home runs and seven innings of one-run ball from starter Gabe Mosser to defeat the Captains, 5-4.

The victory improved Fort Wayne’s record in one-run games to 10-5. Today marks the final time the TinCaps will face the Captains in the 2021 regular season.

Through Friday, nine-inning games at Parkview Field averaged 3 hours, 20 minutes. Saturday’s victory for Fort Wayne (25-33) took just 2 hours, 32 minutes to complete. Today will feature a battle of right-handed pitchers, as Moises Lugo starts for the TinCaps while Mason Hickman is slated to pitch first for Lake County (32-27).

Lugo enters today’s contest with an 0-3 record, throwing 45.1 innings across 11 starts with a 4.17 ERA. Hickman, a fifth-round draft pick out of Vanderbilt in 2020, has started nine games for Lake County, currently standing 3-4 with a 5.49 ERA. In 39.1 innings, Hickman has allowed 36 hits, including seven home runs, to go with 18 walks and 49 strikeouts.