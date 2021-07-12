TinCaps to celebrate Military Appreciation Day

The TinCaps will celebrate Military Appreciation Day during a game against the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field on Aug. 29, the team announced today.

First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. and complimentary tickets are available for active and veteran military families.

For ticket information and availability, go to www.tincapsmilitary.com.

“The events of the last year-plus have given us pause to prioritize what really matters,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. “Supporting our military for the sacrifices they make is at the top of the list. We’re so grateful for partners like OmniSource, Steel Dynamics, and the Padres that help us thank the military in our area.”

The Padres, the MLB team with which the TinCaps are affiliated, are underwriting the costs for 1,000 tickets for military families.

In 2019, the TinCaps were a finalist for Minor League Baseball’s Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award, which recognizes outstanding support of the United States Armed Forces and veterans, at the ballpark and in the community.

dsinn@jg.net