TinCaps injury update

The TinCaps have had some roster movement in recent days, with a pair of players returning from the injured list and a third sitting out a game with fatigue. As Fort Wayne gets ready to start a six-game road series against the West Michigan Whitecaps, here is an update on the roster.

Ethan Skender: Skender had a stint on the 7-day Injured List and did not play for 10 days as a result. He had concussion-like symptoms, but it was unclear whether he actually had a concussion and when I spoke to Anthony Contreras about it this week, the team was still doing tests. It seems as though everything came back clean because Skender was activated off the IL Saturday against Lake County and played for the first time since July 1, going 1 for 4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in a 5-4 win. The third baseman is hitting .230 with a .329 OBP and .328 slugging percentage and had been struggling before his injury: he was 3 for 24 with one extra-base hit in his last eight games before going on the IL. It's possible the time off will help him get back in rhythm.

Wen-Hua Sung: Sung made two appearances in the first week of the regular season and then did not pitch again for more than two months, making his return Saturday. He gave up a run on two hits and a walk in 2/3 of an inning, so it was not exactly the appearance he envisioned, but he will likely get plenty more opportunities going forward as Fort Wayne tries to find some consistent arms in the bullpen. The 24-year-old right-hander gave up no earned runs on just one hit and one walk in 3 1/3 innings in his first two appearances back in May and he has been a strikeout pitcher throughout his pro career, utilizing a nasty splitter to miss bats. The command has been spotty, but generally not bad.

Moises Lugo: Lugo was supposed to start Sunday against Lake County, but the TinCaps decided to go with a bullpen game instead. That comes on the heels of the right-hander, who had previously been one of the hottest pitchers in High-A Central, getting lit up in back-to-back starts his last two times out. In the previous six starts, he had a 2.10 ERA and was touching 96 mph with his fastball, but in his two most recent appearances, he has given up nine runs in 6 2/3 innings and is sitting 92-93 mph. The TinCaps said he was held out of Sunday's game for some arm fatigue, but is still scheduled to pitch Saturday in West Michigan on schedule. That's a good sign, but Saturday is a long way off. Lugo certainly hasn't looked like the same pitcher recently, so some rest will at least be welcome.

