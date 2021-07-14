Homza hurt, injury said to be minor

Since Kelvin Melean and Dwanya Williams-Sutton have been promoted to Double-A San Antonio, the undisputed best hitter the TinCaps have had all season is jack-of-all-trades (but mostly catcher) Jonny Homza.

Homza is 15th in the league in OPS at .840 and eighth in OBP at .386. He started in his usual leadoff spot Tuesday against West Michigan, but was lifted for a pinch-hitter after just one at-bat. The Journal Gazette has been told that Homza's shoulder is hurting from throwing and that he could be out for a couple of days, but it shouldn't be longer than that.

That explanation makes sense because the Alaskan is just 2 for 21 in his last six games, his first real down stretch of the season. If the shoulder has been bothering him, it could be affecting his performance at the plate, as well. The TinCaps will likely turn to backup Adam Kerner to handle most of the catching duties for however long Homza is out of the lineup.

