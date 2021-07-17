Pitching helps TinCaps snap losing streak

Anderson Espinoza returned from a 10-game suspension to throw three shutout innings, Moises Lugo dominated after missing a start with a tired arm and the TinCaps snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday night.

The game was scoreless into the sixth, but the TinCaps (29-36) broke the tie when Chris Givin was hit by a pitch and Grant Little drove him in with a double down the left-field line to put Fort Wayne up 1-0. Little later scored on a Tirso Ornelas groundout to double the advantage and give Fort Wayne all the runs it would need.

Espinoza pitched for the first time since July 1, when he was ejected after umpires found what they believed to be a foreign substance on his glove. He was suspended for that offense, but returned tonight and held the opposing team scoreless in a start for the first time since June 2. He did not give up a hit and struck out two with a walk.

Lugo made a piggyback start, his first appearance since July 6. With the extra rest, he had arguably his best outing of the season, tossing four shutout innings and striking out nine while giving up only two hits. After struggling with his command for much of the season, the 22-year-old right-hander walked none for the first time this season and threw 41 of his 59 pitches for strikes.

The TinCaps added another run in the seventh on an Adam Kerner single that scored Kelvin Alarcon.

Fort Wayne went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and is 4 for 40 in the series in such situations.