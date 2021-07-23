TinCaps take nine walks in 7-3 win over Dayton

Big hits are good, but they're even better when they come after a walk or two.

The Dayton Dragons gave up eight hits and nine walks as the TinCaps won 7-3, extending their winning streak to three games. Fort Wayne has now won five of its last six games and 10 of its last 15.

The TinCaps also had two batters hit by pitches. The number of free passes in a single game actually isn't a season record for the TinCaps, but it does continue a trend for Fort Wayne, which entered the game trailing only Cedar Rapids in that category.

How it Happened

The TinCaps took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning as Dayton starter Noah Davis issued four walks, including one to Jonny Homza with the bases loaded and two outs.

Dayton quickly tied the game in the top of the fourth, as Alex McGarry doubled to right and Victor Ruiz followed up with a line drive single that nearly took out Lugo on its way to center, allowing McGarry to score.

But the TinCaps soon regained the advantage and broke open the game in the bottom of the fourth. Seamus Curran led off with a line drive single to right, and Reinaldo Ilarraza walked. A double to right by Ethan Skender drove in Curran, giving the TinCaps a 2-1 lead and moving Ilarraza to third. Jawuan Harris walked – Davis's sixth free pass of the evening – to load the bases once more, and Chris Givin hit into a double play that allowed Ilarraza to score and give Fort Wayne a 3-1 lead while advancing Skender to third. Skender scored the TinCaps' fourth run on Grant Little's line drive single to left. Andy Fisher then came in to relieve Davis, who gave up four hits, four earned runs and six walks in 3 and 2/3 innings, and Little was picked off and caught stealing to end the fourth inning.

Lugo got three quick outs in the top of the fifth and the TinCaps were right back at it in the bottom of the inning. Agustin Ruiz led off with a ground ball to third and beat out the throw to first. Homza then struck out, but a double by Tirso Ornelas scored Ruiz to give Fort Wayne a 5-1 advantage. Curran followed with a walk, and then Ilarraza hit a ball deep into the right field corner. That allowed Ornelas and Curran to score and put the TinCaps up 7-1, but Ilarraza was tagged out trying to stretch the double into a triple. Skender then struck out to end the inning.

Dayton gained some ground in the top of the eighth with Mitchell Miliano on the mound. Miliano struck out the leadoff batter, but he still reached base due to a wild pitch. Francisco Urbaez reached on a walk, and then Quin Cotton singled on a line drive to right to load the bases. Miliano then walked McGarry, which forced in a run to cut the TinCaps lead to 7-2. Victor Ruiz then hit into what TinCaps fans cleared hoped would be a double play, but the ump ruled that the throw to first was not in time, and Urbaez scored on the fielder's choice to make the score 7-3. Miliano then struck out both Juan Martinez and Miguel Hernandez to get out of the eighth inning, but not before throwing 32 pitches, 16 for strikes.

Player of the Game: Moises Lugo

Lugo allowed just one run, three hits and one walk in five innings of work. He is now 2-3 with an ERA of 3.64. After striking out nine in four innings in his last outing, he struck out eight on Friday.