TinCaps officially on a hot streak

After beating Dayton 7-3 at Parkview Field on Friday night, the TinCaps are now winners of three straight, five of six and 10 of their last 15.

And Seamus Curran, who reached based in each of his plate appearances on Friday night, says this hot streak was inevitable.

"If I said I was surprised, I would be lying to you. We have a lot of talent in that clubhouse, and now everyone is kind of clicking at the same time," Curran said. "It's kind of expected. We have a lot of good baseball players in that locker room. I wouldn't be surprised if we won 10 in a row here."

The TinCaps are still seven games away from that mark, but here are a few other notes and takeaways from the game:

The TinCaps are now 33-37 and tied with Lansing for four place in High-A Central. Fort Wayne is 6-4 in its last 10 games; only first-place Great Lakes (7-3) has been better in recent games.

Designated hitter Tirso Ornelas had two doubles, although he was called out trying to stretch one of them into a triple. He had entered the game tied for the HAC lead in that category with Lake County's Will Brennan with 21.

Moises Lugo earned his second win of the year. In his last two starts, he has combined for 17 strikeouts in nine innings. "That guys is an animal, he just throws fuel," Curran said. "Whenever he's on the bump, there's a good chance you're going to win, and his last couple of outings have been spectacular."

The game was Olympics-themed in honor of the Tokyo Games opening ceremony. DeKalb graduate Rachel Dincoff, who will compete in the discus in Tokyo, recorded a greeting for the TinCaps crowd that was played before the game. Olympics-themed games and entertainment continued throughout the evening.

Attendance was announced as 5,301.

Dayton and Fort Wayne will next play at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday. Erik Sabrowski (2-0, 1.88 ERA) will start for the TinCaps and Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for Dayton.

