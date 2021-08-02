Denz wins HAC Pitcher of the Week

TinCaps left-hander Danny Denz was named the High-A Central Pitcher of the Week today after leading Fort Wayne to a pair of victories in a series against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Denz combined to pitch 9 2/3 shutout innings in his two starts against Lansing, giving up only two hits and striking out 10 against two walks. He tossed five shutout innings in a 3-1 Fort Wayne win on Tuesday and followed that up with 4 2/3 shutout, hitless frames in a 12-1 triumph Sunday. The TinCaps took his no-hitter into the seventh inning in the latter contest.

“I just came in with a prepared plan to attack the hitters and compete with my stuff,” Denz said in a news release. “I know my defense is going to make plays and I just wanted to attack the zone with all my pitches.”

Denz is the first TinCaps player to win a High-A Central award since fellow left-hander Ethan Elliott – since promoted to Double-A San Antonio – won the league's Pitcher of the Month Award in May.

The 23-year-old Denz has a 2.20 ERA and 15 strikeouts against nine walks in five starts with Fort Wayne. He came somewhat out of nowhere in in the middle of the season, getting promoted to the TinCaps after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of the University of Memphis, where he had a 1.50 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 18 innings during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He did not pitch professionally in 2020 and started 2021 on the Injured List, but eventually made two appearances in the Arizona Complex League before getting the nod in Fort Wayne. After some shorter starts in his first couple of appearances, he's almost fully stretched out now and has done an admirable job of cushioning the blow from the promotions of Elliott and No. 2 starter Matt Waldron.

