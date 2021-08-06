Alarcon demoted; TinCaps gain new reliever

The Low-A Lake Elsinore Storm, the team directly below the TinCaps in the Padres' organization, had their game postponed Thursday because of coronavirus protocols. It's unclear how many positive tests there were, but it seems as though at least a few players from the Storm were unavailable tonight because a group of players was sent from the Padres' facility in Arizona to Lake Elsinore for the game and the Padres also sent Fort Wayne infielder Kelvin Alarcon down to the Storm.

Alarcon had a big game July 21 for the TinCaps, coming up just a home run short of the cycle in his first three-hit game of the season. Since then, however, he has played somewhat sparingly, appearing in only four games (though he had at least one hit in three of them). He's getting on base at a .333 clip for Fort Wayne without much power, but he's been a useful player because he can slot in at multiple positions. That might be part of the reason he's the one being sent to Lake Elsinore as a fill-in. It's certainly possible that Alarcon is only going to be at the lower level for a short time, until any virus issues are resolved, before he gets the call to come back to High-A.

At the same time as they sent Alarcon down, the Padres made a potentially longer-lasting move. They sent 23-year-old right-hander Luke Boyd to join the Fort Wayne bullpen this afternoon, giving the TinCaps an extra arm after Michell Miliano was traded before the deadline. Boyd is coming up from the Arizona Complex League, where he saw his first action as a pro, striking out five and walking two in 2 1/3 shutout innings across two appearances.

The 17th-round pick in the 2021 draft is the first of the Padres' draft picks this year to reach the TinCaps. He put together an impressive resume at Baylor, earning All-American honors in 2021 as the Bears' closer after posting a 1.27 ERA and 43 strikeouts against 11 walks in 28 1/3 innings. He saved eight games and held opponents to a .152 batting average. Those numbers portend success at High-A, especially as they came in a major conference. It's possible that Boyd becomes Fort Wayne's closer; the TinCaps have gone with a closer by committee since Carter Loewen and Jose Geraldo were placed on the Injured List.

dsinn@jg.net