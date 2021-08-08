TinCaps beat Great Lakes, take series

The TinCaps bounced back from an early deficit, pushed across four runs with two outs in the sixth and beat first-place Great Lakes 6-3 on Sunday in the finale of a six-game series at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

Fort Wayne (40-44) won the final three games of the series and took four of the six contests overall. The TinCaps are 3-0-1 in their last four road series and went 7-5 on their 12-game trip away from Parkview Field. The victory over Great Lakes brought the visitors into a tie for fifth place in the High-A Central East Division, just 5 1/2 games out of the final league playoff spot.

Sunday's game was deadlocked at 2 entering the sixth and Loons pitcher Jeff Belge got two quick outs. Justin Lopez kept the inning alive with a single and then Ethan Skender reached on a crucial error from third baseman Deacon Liput.

The miscue opened the floodgates and new pitcher Jack Little surrendered a go-ahead two-run double to Luis Almanzar and an RBI double to Adam Kerner, walked Chris Givin and finally gave up another RBI single to Grant Little, the sixth straight hitter to reach, before the side was retired with Fort Wayne in front 6-2.

The TinCaps trailed 2-0 in the first inning, but after giving up the pair of early runs, Fort Wayne right-hander Moises Lugo settled in and worked five innings, striking out six, giving up just four hits and lowering his ERA to 3.63, fourth in the league.

Fort Wayne cut the lead in half in the second when Tirso Ornelas singled and Skender doubled him home and it tied the game in the fourth when Ornelas lifted his fourth home run of the season to right.

Ornelas, Lopez, Almanzar and Skender had two hits apiece and Ornelas also walked. Skender has four multi-hit games in his last seven appearances.

The Fort Wayne bullpen surrendered just one run in four innings. In the last four games of the series, TinCaps relievers pitched 18 innings with an 0.50 ERA.

The TinCaps return to Parkview Field on Tuesday to start a six-game series with in-state rival South Bend.

